4 Potential HDMI Splitter Hazards You Probably Didn't Know About

HDMI splitters are an easy way to send a single audio/video source to multiple different screens. Whether you're setting up a retail showroom, a conference room, or a home entertainment system, splitters serve a distinct purpose that's separate from an HDMI switch. A splitter takes one HDMI port and sends it to multiple displays, while a switch routes multiple sources into a single display. But with that being said, the convenience they offer can sometimes be overshadowed by their potential hazards.

They might seem like simple plug-and-play accessories, but HDMI splitters do come with their fair share of hazards to be aware of. From improper installation to incompatible equipment and other risks in between, we narrowed things down to four of the most common HDMI splitter hazards that you need to know about before you install one of your own. (And if you already have one installed, well... you may want to double-check your setup after this.)