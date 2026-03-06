A hacker breaching a government system to steal sensitive data is nothing new and has been happening for as long as such systems have existed. But thanks to AI, attackers no longer need to be technologically proficient, as the Mexican government discovered the hard way. For over a month, a group of attackers used Anthropic's Claude chatbot to penetrate Mexican computer systems and steal a large amount of sensitive information. Among the millions of files stolen were government credentials, as well as taxpayer and voter information.

The attack highlights one of the most foreseeable outcomes of putting large language models, commonly referred to as LLMs, into the hands of the general public. The attack required relatively little technical knowledge on the part of the attacker, who only had to craft natural language prompts and input them into the AI. The chatbot did the heavy lifting itself, writing malicious code and suggesting attack vectors. The attack was revealed just days after Anthropic declined to contract with the United States Department of Defense, citing concerns that the tech would be used in ways the company was not comfortable with. While Claude may have been the weapon of choice in this attack, attacks that enlist various other LLMs in their efforts are becoming increasingly common. Many of the nightmare scenarios currently possible with AI have already come to pass. So, here's how the latest chatbot-fueled cybercrime was carried out and why this genie won't go back in the bottle.