China's Open-Source AI Models Might Be Outpacing American Companies In Cost

While OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's CoPilot, and Google's Gemini are the talk of the town, those aren't the AI models in which many businesses are investing. Lesser-known Chinese AI models like DeepSeek and Alibaba have seen a nearly 30% hike in usage from businesses worldwide since the end of 2024. The one feature that sets these AI models apart from the big American names in the industry is cost. They're either cheaper than adopting OpenAI's model or virtually free, which successful businesses are always fond of.

Some U.S. businesses have been able to save as much as $400,000 in a year by using these alternative models. Typically, premium AI models like ChatGPT are seen as superior, especially to something that costs next to nothing, but even the CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, admitted to Bloomberg that his company chose not to integrate OpenAI's model initially for its chatbot, saying, "I didn't think it was quite ready."

However, while Airbnb does utilize OpenAI a bit with its chatbot, Chesky admitted his company leans more on other AI models: "We're relying a lot on Alibaba's Qwen model. It's very good. It's also fast and cheap. We use OpenAI's latest models, but we typically don't use them that much in production because there are faster and cheaper models." Investors have poured billions of dollars into companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, only for these firms' very customers to turn to their inexpensive, overseas competitors, spelling trouble for the American-made models.