Who Makes Giraffe Tools And Where Are They Manufactured?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to outdoor gardening tools, equipment, and accessories, there are a lot of options to consider as it is. Still, those seeking to enter the market aren't giving up, such as Giraffe Tools, a brand specializing in hoses and retractable tools. It's not among the major tool brands since it has been around for a relatively short time compared to others, having been formally established in 2017. For those new to it, you'd surely like to know a bit more about Giraffe's product and its origins. As for who makes Giraffe tools, while that name appears on the product itself, another entity seems to handle manufacturing.
There's some haziness regarding Giraffe Tools' manufacturing situation. First and foremost is Zhejiang Haili Xinhong Technology Co., Ltd., based in Yongkang, Zhejiang, China, which is linked to the brand through United States copyright records. Meanwhile, according to the Giraffe eBay store, it's also connected to a company called Yongkang Haili Industrial Co., Ltd. This is a tool manufacturer based in, as the name implies, Yongkang, Zhejiang, China, that has copyright ties to Giraffe specifically through Canada. With all of that in mind, it appears Giraffe Tools items are produced in China in some form or fashion. Simultaneously, Giraffe Tools is said to be based in the U.S., specifically in Linden, New Jersey, and Los Angeles, California. It's currently doing business across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Other notable elements of the Giraffe Tools operation
In the short time since it was founded, Giraffe Tools has pulled back the curtain a bit on its origins. According to the brand's Amazon page, it got its start under the direction of founder Oracle Shao, who came from a family with a passion for gardening. Thus, the story goes that Oracle and his father, Peter, made it their mission to improve home gardening tool storage and use for the sake of Oracle's avid gardener of a grandfather, Hanson. Eventually, this led Oracle to develop his own tool and equipment designs, which he began producing at his first factory in 2004.
Oracle's designs proved themselves in short order, with what would become Giraffe Tools selling millions of units in the years after the factory's opening. Now, almost a decade since the brand launched properly, the Giraffe brand is accessible to customers via multiple channels. It has long been a direct-to-consumer endeavor, with it expanding into online marketplaces like the aforementioned eBay and Amazon, as well as Walmart. Giraffe has also reached brick-and-mortar retailers. For instance, it has a product at Lowe's, and the Giraffe brand is found among some of the power tools you might not know you can buy at Costco, too.
Given the brand's rapid expansion, Giraffe Tools and those behind it seem to be doing well. It will be interesting to see where they go, manufacturing and distribution-wise, in the coming years.