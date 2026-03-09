Who Makes Giraffe Tools And Where Are They Manufactured?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to outdoor gardening tools, equipment, and accessories, there are a lot of options to consider as it is. Still, those seeking to enter the market aren't giving up, such as Giraffe Tools, a brand specializing in hoses and retractable tools. It's not among the major tool brands since it has been around for a relatively short time compared to others, having been formally established in 2017. For those new to it, you'd surely like to know a bit more about Giraffe's product and its origins. As for who makes Giraffe tools, while that name appears on the product itself, another entity seems to handle manufacturing.

There's some haziness regarding Giraffe Tools' manufacturing situation. First and foremost is Zhejiang Haili Xinhong Technology Co., Ltd., based in Yongkang, Zhejiang, China, which is linked to the brand through United States copyright records. Meanwhile, according to the Giraffe eBay store, it's also connected to a company called Yongkang Haili Industrial Co., Ltd. This is a tool manufacturer based in, as the name implies, Yongkang, Zhejiang, China, that has copyright ties to Giraffe specifically through Canada. With all of that in mind, it appears Giraffe Tools items are produced in China in some form or fashion. Simultaneously, Giraffe Tools is said to be based in the U.S., specifically in Linden, New Jersey, and Los Angeles, California. It's currently doing business across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.