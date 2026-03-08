3 Top-Rated Battery-Powered Pressure Washers You Can Get At Lowe's
Most homeowners will tell you that it can be tedious to keep certain parts of their property clean, particularly when it comes to hardscapes like driveways, patios, and walkways. Siding and gutters are also regular collectors of dirt and grime. While there may be methods you can take to help limit the dirtying of such spaces, they always seem to end up in need of a good cleaning at some point in the year.
Despite that frustrating inevitability, you can potentially limit the amount of work required to clean those surfaces by adding a pressure washer to your cleaning routine. Such a device may also come in handy if you've got a boat, trailer, or bike that regularly finds itself caked in dust, mud, or some other range of filth that the pressure from an average garden hose may struggle to remove.
It is easier than ever to add a pressure washer to your cleaning arsenal, as several major manufacturers now offer makes and models in their respective lineups. Many of those are even powered by rechargeable Lithium-Ion batteries. While there are generally fewer of those models available, if you're shopping for such a washer at a big box retailer like Lowe's, you might be surprised to find that you'll have a choice from from almost two dozen options. If you're uncertain which of those devices is actually worth your money, user ratings are often a good barometer. Here's a look at three top-rated pressure washers available through Lowe's.
Karcher OC 3 Pressure Washer
With folks looking to save money on virtually every purchase these days, we'd wager that you're likely shopping on a budget if you're in the market for a new battery-powered pressure washer. Assuming that's the case, you may struggle to find the "best-bang-for-your-buck" styled options you want among major power tool manufacturers like Kobalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee. You might, however, find a suitable option if you go shopping in Lowe's budget-brand section of power washers, with the Karcher OC 3 being one of the lowest-priced options available at $149.98. For the record, it's also the highest-rated at 4.8 stars.
There is one important caveat to that user rating, however; it's based on just 26 reviews. Even still, it's worth noting that every single one of those reviews is 4 or 5-star in nature, which is impressive despite the small sample set. For what it's worth, Karcher also claims status as "The World's #1 Pressure Washer Brand" as reported by the Guinness Book of World Records for selling more than 2 million units sold in 2024, if that sort of thing matters to you. Either way, for this particular device, users cite portability as one of its biggest pluses, with one user hailing it as a "Small but mighty" addition to their cleaning game.
Capable of just 72 PSI and equipped with a relatively small 1.8-gallon water tank, this washer may have some limitations in use, possibly making it unsuitable for heavy-duty jobs. Additionally, it features an integrated Lithium-Ion battery which can't be swapped for a fresh one. Per the reviews, it might be ideal for easy cleaning tasks like dirty shoes, muddy tires, or even off-road bikes. To that last point, this washer recently earned a rave 4.5-star review from CyclingNews, with their tester claiming they couldn't "imagine life without it."
WORX Hydroshot Nitro Power Share Pressure Washer
If you're looking for a little more power in the budget pressure washer sector, the $215.88, 4.4-star rated WORX Hydroshot Nitro Powershare might be worth a look. Like the Karcher washer, this device doesn't boast a ton of user ratings, but 87% of the 23 reviews are either 4 or 5-star, which is not bad for a budget device. It's also worth noting that one of the posted negative reviews is largely in response to a customer service problem and not the quality of the WORX device, which users largely praise for delivering solid performance in a small, quiet, and versatile package.
Apart from those reviewers, a few Redditors also praise the WORX washer for its ability and portability. Additionally, while Pro Tool Review hasn't reviewed the 800 PSI version, it was well-impressed with the 450 PSI model. Similar to the Karcher unit's limitations, YouTubers like AutoGleam Truth have noted that this WORX device may not be well-suited to heavy-duty tasks even with its 800 PSI rating. Its two-20V battery setup also reportedly made it a little heavy for extended use. However, many users still think it's a great option for light cleaning tasks when you're on the move or when touching up a dirty mountain bike.
It's also pretty hard to beat at that price point, as it includes those two 20V batteries as well as a charger. If you're a WORX Power Share fan, you should know this washer is also part of that lineup, meaning its batteries can be used with other Power Share devices.
EGO Power+ Pressure Washer
If budget isn't the primary concern in your search for a battery-powered pressure washer, Lowe's has one device from EGO that looks well worth your consideration. Yes, Lowe's sells a couple of battery-powered EGO pressure washers, but only one of them has been awarded a rating of 4.5 stars from Lowe's shoppers.
That device is the Power+ 3200 PSI cleaner. Its user rating is all the more impressive, as it's the result of 1,183 reviews, 94% of which awarded the product at least 3 stars. As for what those users like about the EGO? Its power, portability, and low-noise output are regularly cited in reviews, even as some noted that the device's battery life may prove too short for certain jobs, particularly in Turbo Mode. However, pro reviewer Dr. Beasley's noted battery life as a major plus for this machine in their own breakdown, so make of that what you will.
For what it's worth, this EGO unit is packing solid numbers in stats vital for understanding power washer performance at 3,200 PSI of pressure and up to 2 gallons per minute (GPM) of flow. It also boasts large wheels to help with positioning, a telescopic handle, and a 25-foot high pressure hose, as well as an array of nozzles in 15-degree, 25-degree, 4-degree, turbo, and easy rinse models. Perhaps most importantly, the $879 pressure washer (2 batteries included) is backed by a 5-year limited warranty from EGO, as well as a 3-year warranty on its batteries alone. Just as an FYI — you can also drop that price to $559 if you purchase the washer without the batteries included.
Our methodology
This article is primarily intended to provide insight into the highest-rated battery-powered pressure washers available for sale through Lowe's. User ratings are the primary qualifying factor for the selected items, as only devices with a current user rating of at least 4.4-stars or higher were considered. Professional reviews were also consulted whenever available to provide backup for the consumer viewpoint. In certain cases, those reviews may have been cited directly to ensure accuracy.