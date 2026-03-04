US Air Force Names Location For A New Innovative (And Expensive) Facility

While Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, may not rank among America's largest air force bases in terms of population, the base's history and importance to the United States Air Force are undeniable. Not only does Wright-Patterson get part of its name from the legendary Wright Brothers, who called Dayton home, but it's also the location of the U.S. Air Force's enormous national museum.

Between military personnel, civilians, and contractors, the 12.5-square-mile Wright-Patterson complex has over 38,000 employees who work in a variety of fields, naturally with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Fittingly, then, Wright-Patterson has recently been chosen as the location for an innovative new 90,000-plus-square-foot facility aimed at fostering the next generation of American STEM talent.

Though still in the early planning stages, the goal of this $38 to $40 million STEM Talent Development Complex is to host students of different ages from around the region, allowing them to use state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, dorms, and other spaces to develop and nourish their skills and interests in a variety of STEM fields. When finished, the plan is for the facility to use its close ties to both the base and the local aerospace industry to create a pipeline that feeds the military and the civilian STEM workforce.