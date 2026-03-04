US Air Force Names Location For A New Innovative (And Expensive) Facility
While Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, may not rank among America's largest air force bases in terms of population, the base's history and importance to the United States Air Force are undeniable. Not only does Wright-Patterson get part of its name from the legendary Wright Brothers, who called Dayton home, but it's also the location of the U.S. Air Force's enormous national museum.
Between military personnel, civilians, and contractors, the 12.5-square-mile Wright-Patterson complex has over 38,000 employees who work in a variety of fields, naturally with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Fittingly, then, Wright-Patterson has recently been chosen as the location for an innovative new 90,000-plus-square-foot facility aimed at fostering the next generation of American STEM talent.
Though still in the early planning stages, the goal of this $38 to $40 million STEM Talent Development Complex is to host students of different ages from around the region, allowing them to use state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, dorms, and other spaces to develop and nourish their skills and interests in a variety of STEM fields. When finished, the plan is for the facility to use its close ties to both the base and the local aerospace industry to create a pipeline that feeds the military and the civilian STEM workforce.
What is Air Camp?
In 2025, the U.S. Air Force expressed interest in using land at its bases to house private data centers, but the Wright-Patterson STEM campus project is focused a bit more on serving the public. Leading the charge for this project is an organization called Air Camp, which was established in Dayton in 2006 to connect the area's deep aerospace ties with STEM education.
Air Camp currently offers a variety of programs and day camps for STEM students in elementary and high school, as well as events like aerospace engineering competitions and teacher training. Thus far, those programs have used existing facilities in and around the Dayton area, including the University of Dayton campus. However, this proposed new STEM complex would become the larger, permanent home of Air Camp, as well as additional tenants with ties to STEM education.
The agreement signed with the U.S. Air Force provides Air Camp Inc. with a five-year lease on 16 acres of land at Wright-Patterson, which will convert to a 50-year no-cost lease once construction begins. In return, when completed, the 90,750-square-foot complex would help serve the Air Force by creating groups of skilled, STEM-invested students with an interest in and familiarity with aerospace career paths.
The past meets the future
While the land lease agreement with the U.S. Air Force is a big step, there's still a long way to go before the complex is realized. Supporters and backers of the project admit there are still lots of things that need to fall into place before the dream is fully realized and construction can begin in earnest.
With the license signed, the next step is to generate funding for the facility. Air Camp and its partners plan to get funding from a combination of federal, state, and local sources, as well as from philanthropists and donors both big and small. If everything goes to plan, the goal is to have the facility open by 2031. When it's completed, the facility will be located directly next to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and visible to all who visit the museum.
Strategically and symbolically, Dayton and Wright-Patterson seem like an ideal location for this innovative and ambitious new campus. After all, what better spot to develop the next generation of aerospace STEM talent than the place where the Wright Brothers and their pioneering aircraft helped make aviation history?