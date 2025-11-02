These Five US Air Force Bases May Soon Be Home To Private Data Centers

With AI computing and its use exploding exponentially in recent years, so must the data centers that house them. Even with billions being invested in the tech companies that are developing the technology, this isn't as easy as it sounds, because data centers need a lot of space to operate. Because of this, the U.S. Department of the Air Force is putting out an open call for AI companies to lease land from five of its American bases for data center use.

The Air Force bases span the continental U.S. from coast to coast and include Arnold Air Force Base (AED) in Tennessee, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (DMA) in Arizona, Robins Air Force Base (WRB) in Georgia, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (WRI) in New Jersey, and Edwards Air Force Base (EDW) in California. Altogether, the Air Force is leasing about 3,100 acres of land on these sites, with nearly two-thirds of the offered property at Edwards Air Force Base alone. The California base, located on the edge of the Mojave Desert, is no stranger to advanced technology; it recently conducted dogfighting war games with AI-controlled fighter jets.

But the proposed data centers would not directly be for military use. While the government doesn't normally offer huge swaths of land to private companies — especially on highly secure military bases — the move is in line with the country's intent to stay atop any AI arms race with other nations. Earlier this year, the Trump administration ordered federal agencies to fast-track the use of AI and find suitable locations on military land where data centers could be built. Executive orders issued in January and July 2025 by President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to fast-track AI adoption and identify military installations suitable for high-energy data center construction.