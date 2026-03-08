9 Things People Hate About Shopping At Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight is a popular place to shop for tools and hardware when you're on a budget. The store offers a wide selection of hand and power tools, storage solutions, and specialty tools for automotive, electrical, plumbing, and welding. They're also a go-to when you need to stock up on basic essentials like batteries, scissors, zip ties, and work gloves. In many cases, you'll find what you need here at a fraction of what larger chains like Home Depot or Lowe's charge.
One thing you'll notice about Harbor Freight is that it doesn't carry some of the biggest names in tools; that's on purpose. Over the years, the brand has developed its own in-house lines of tools and products. Many look like the same products you'd find elsewhere, but for a noticeably lower price. This is one reason the store has become a favorite for DIYers on a budget. However for some people, saving money doesn't always make shopping at Harbor Freight worthwhile. Here are nine things people dislike about shopping at Harbor Freight.
Harbor Freight limits the number of coupons you can use at one time
One thing Harbor Freight is well known for is its coupons. Whether you get them in a stack of junk mail or you venture to the store's website, you'll notice that many offer some pretty impressive deals at times. You can often score deep discounts on specific products, sometimes as much as 40% off.
However, coupons used to be even more plentiful. It's not hard to find people on Reddit reminiscing about the days when Harbor Freight almost always had a 20% off coupon for a single item, along with free items like LED work lights, microfiber towels, tape measures, or similar small-ticket items. Many feel it's getting harder to find good deals like that.
Some coupons do not allow you to combine them with other discounts or offers. If you're trying to use multiple coupons, you might even have to resort to separate transactions, depending on the coupon's limitations. And some of its best coupons, such as those for free items or a certain percent off, can only be used one at a time, per person, per day. None of these really seem like dealbreakers, but they represent extra steps in what used to be an easier process.
The store doesn't carry popular name-brand tools
If you're looking for big tool names you've trusted for years like Dewalt or Milwaukee, you won't find them here. Harbor Freight has its own brands, with names like Bauer, Hercules, Warrior, Icon, and Pittsburgh. You'll find plenty of DIY tools and products that others recommend, but for people who have invested in a specific tool system, like Milwaukee's M18 line or Ryobi's One+ tools, Harbor Freight won't be much help.
However, a number of the products that Harbor Freight sells are comparable to those produced by popular brands. Its website will sometimes even list comparable tools on the product page so you can compare specs and price (it typically wins on price). Many of the features, sizes, and shapes will look similar. In other words, if you can find it at a big box store, chances are there's something similar at Harbor Freight — a DeWalt drill is great, but a Hercules does the job too.
Over on Reddit, there's not much consensus on whether Harbor Freight alternatives are always worth it. There may be hidden gems — especially among consumables like zip ties, where it's hard to go wrong — but by the time you buy a tool, the battery pack, the charger, and whatever else you need, you could have easily gotten a name-brand product from a system in which you're already invested. And the quality seems to vary pretty wildly between different lines and brands. Basically, if you're picky, you might find something good.
Online stock levels don't always match in-store inventory
Like many retailers, Harbor Freight has options to browse your local store's inventory online. You find what you like on the site, then can visit the store to buy it in person. This can help you save time compared to bouncing from store to store in search of a specific item. But it only works if the inventory is accurate. According to some shoppers, this is far from being the case all the time.
Over on Reddit, it's not hard to find people frustrated with how Harbor Freight's website often says "in stock" for items either on pre-sale or otherwise not in the store at all. In some cases, the only in-stock item available is the display model, which is technically in stock but might not meet the shopper's expectations. It seems like calling ahead of time to verify if an item is actually in stock, and having an employee check in person might be a better approach than to blindly trust the website.
Online star ratings and reviews can be misleading
Harbor Freight includes star ratings and reviews for just about all of its products on its website. This feature is often driven by customers who have purchased the products and can leave their honest feedback and experiences. That's how most review features work, and that's arguably how it should be. However, the reviews don't always add up.
It seems like lot of people are allegedly unhappy with the store, based on its 1.6-star rating on TrustPilot and 1.4-star rating on Sitejabber. Granted, these are reviews for the store overall and may include feedback from disgruntled employees or customers whose complaints have nothing to do with the products themselves. However, many of the reviews tend to come from defective tools. Yet when you scroll through product page lists, like this one, you'll have a hard time spotting tools that don't have at least four out of five stars and hundreds (sometimes thousands) of reviews. Something doesn't quite make sense, so take any review with a grain of salt.
The store offers very few domestically made tools
Domestic manufacturing isn't cheap. This is the case for most items, whether it's clothing, home goods, or power tools. Even though companies aren't having to pay exorbitant prices for overseas shipping and tariffs, they're still facing high costs in terms of labor and overhead. With Harbor Freight being an economical choice, often offering tools and products at lower prices compared to big box tool stores, you're not likely to find many tools here that are made in the U.S.
In this Garage Journal forum post, commenters chimed in with examples of domestically made products, and the number is pretty small compared to its total catalog of products. For many DIYers and craftsman, this isn't a huge concern. If the tool is good quality and does its job, where it comes from isn't at the top of the priority list.
If you're attracted to American craftsmanship, Pittsburgh and Icon are two brands at Harbor Freight that offer authentic U.S.-made products. However, other products with U.S. in the name, like US General Tool Boxes, aren't made domestically. You'll need to read the packaging carefully. "Distributed" or "designed" by a U.S. company isn't the same as being manufactured by one.
Some tools are only available in sets rather than singles
Harbor Freight is fully loaded on tool sets. Single tools, not so much. If you find a really nice tool you like, chances are you're going to use it until you simply can't anymore. And when it's time for a replacement, you might find yourself needing to buy a whole new set — because the standalone tool isn't an option.
If you only want one size of something, expect a limited selection. Harbor Freight does sell singles of certain tools, like screwdrivers and hammers. Some projects don't require a whole set. But if you're shopping at Harbor Freight, that might be what you have to settle for if you don't want to make a second trip elsewhere. Granted, you'll probably get a really great deal on whatever set you end up buying.
As a number of customers online note, Harbor Freight doesn't have much of a selection of individual wrenches. It's mostly just a few common sizes, and usually cheaper to buy a whole set. The same can be said regarding sockets. Doing so would likely be an inventory nightmare, but it's still something that people seem to want.
Many of the tools are made for budget projects
Some tool brands have different product lines tailored to different end users. Some are targeted toward everyday home restoration projects. Others are made with professional tradesmen in mind. Pittsburgh vs. Pittsburgh Pro is a classic example. While many agree Harbor Freight's quality has gotten better over the years, there are still some lemons out there. Reddit users have all kinds of stories of tools breaking soon, or even immediately, after purchase and even of Harbor Freight employees stopping them from buying something because of how often they'd seen it returned for breaking.
For the most part, Harbor Freight tools cater to average DIYers and homeowners, not tradespeople. They're designed for light duty, budget projects, which usually means they have shorter lifespans. While this is completely fine for some people, others have higher expectations of the tools they buy. Tool quality can be all over the place, and price isn't always the best indicator. Sometimes, you truly do get a product that's better than what you paid for. And sometimes, you don't. It's not a bad idea to expect less from cheaper tools, and enjoy being pleasantly surprised when it lasts much longer than a budget tool should, especially tools that are no-brainers at their price.
Returned items may incur a 20% restocking fee
No one likes having to return items, especially if they never worked right in the first place. It's a hassle to make another trip to the store, wait in lines, keep up with receipts, and justify your reason for returning an item. And it's even worse when the store tries to charge you a fee for being dissatisfied.
It's not hard to find stories of people Reddit how found themselves confronted by this phenomenon, and to say the least they are not fans of it. Apparently Harbor Freight doesn't do much to communicate in advance that it charges this fee, but it is a standard rule with certain items. Even if the product is defective (also known as not your fault), the store charges a 20% restocking fee. It's not on every item, but it's common on big ticket items like generators and outdoor power tools.
According to Harbor Freight's website, you might be able to avoid the restocking fee if the item is unopened, you exchange the item for an upgraded version in the same product category, the item is replaced under the manufacturer's warranty, or the item is replaced under the extended protection plan. But if none of these apply to you, you might be out some money for no reason.
The freebie items can be hard to find in stores
Freebie coupons used to be one of the best things about shopping at Harbor Freight. The store is known for including multiple free items in its coupon flyers. These items truly are free (usually with a purchase of any amount), but the challenge is finding them in the store. And for some customers, it's just not worth it anymore. The free items are usually cheaper (or worse) versions of other products, such as scissors or gloves or batteries.
For example, if the store is offering free scissors, it's referring to a specific SKU, not just any scissors. Finding the free one feels like a treasure hunt, as there's no clear signage to separate the eligible item from similar non-eligible ones. The coupon usually has a code that you can compare to the product in the store, but this just adds friction to the process. Even employees sometimes struggle to find the free product. The website is also vague, offering product numbers instead of photos and descriptions. Depending on how badly you need or want your free item, the work it takes to get it might not be worth it.