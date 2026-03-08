9 Things People Hate About Shopping At Harbor Freight

One thing Harbor Freight is well known for is its coupons. Whether you get them in a stack of junk mail or you venture to the store's website, you'll notice that many offer some pretty impressive deals at times. You can often score deep discounts on specific products, sometimes as much as 40% off.

However, coupons used to be even more plentiful. It's not hard to find people on Reddit reminiscing about the days when Harbor Freight almost always had a 20% off coupon for a single item, along with free items like LED work lights, microfiber towels, tape measures, or similar small-ticket items. Many feel it's getting harder to find good deals like that.

Some coupons do not allow you to combine them with other discounts or offers. If you're trying to use multiple coupons, you might even have to resort to separate transactions, depending on the coupon's limitations. And some of its best coupons, such as those for free items or a certain percent off, can only be used one at a time, per person, per day. None of these really seem like dealbreakers, but they represent extra steps in what used to be an easier process.