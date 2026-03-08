China Installed Pedestrian Speed Bumps On Certain Streets - And Here's Why

You know speed bumps: those raised, pesky protrusions in the road that keep other drivers (not you) from recklessly ripping through parking lots and routinely ignoring posted speed limits on neighborhood streets, near hospitals, and in school zones. Depending on city and county ordinances, they come in a variety of shapes and sizes but tend to range anywhere from 3 to 6 inches high, and can just as easily be called lumps or humps. According to the Federal Highway Administration, these protuberances can reduce speeds by as much as 10 mph. Whatever they're called, and wherever they're installed, they're always meant to slow down automobiles and protect pedestrians.

Well, several years ago, China took that concept and flipped it on its head entirely. Instead of putting the brakes on vehicular traffic, speed bumps were placed in at least one very unusual setting with the primary goal of slowing down, of all things — foot traffic. In 2017, word spread across the Internet that Chinese authorities had installed what amounted to pedestrian speed bumps along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in the ancient town of Taierzhuang.

Officials discovered that thousands of tourists flocking to this UNESCO World Heritage Site (dating back to 486 BC) were routinely spending more time glued to their smartphones (no doubt looking at cat videos) than marveling at the grandeur of the Grand Canal. So, they decided to install over 50 black-and-yellow rubber bulges – referred to as "calming devices" rather than "speed bumps" — on the walkway leading down to the main site. This path quickly became known as "The Washboard Road."