China Installed Pedestrian Speed Bumps On Certain Streets - And Here's Why
You know speed bumps: those raised, pesky protrusions in the road that keep other drivers (not you) from recklessly ripping through parking lots and routinely ignoring posted speed limits on neighborhood streets, near hospitals, and in school zones. Depending on city and county ordinances, they come in a variety of shapes and sizes but tend to range anywhere from 3 to 6 inches high, and can just as easily be called lumps or humps. According to the Federal Highway Administration, these protuberances can reduce speeds by as much as 10 mph. Whatever they're called, and wherever they're installed, they're always meant to slow down automobiles and protect pedestrians.
Well, several years ago, China took that concept and flipped it on its head entirely. Instead of putting the brakes on vehicular traffic, speed bumps were placed in at least one very unusual setting with the primary goal of slowing down, of all things — foot traffic. In 2017, word spread across the Internet that Chinese authorities had installed what amounted to pedestrian speed bumps along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in the ancient town of Taierzhuang.
Officials discovered that thousands of tourists flocking to this UNESCO World Heritage Site (dating back to 486 BC) were routinely spending more time glued to their smartphones (no doubt looking at cat videos) than marveling at the grandeur of the Grand Canal. So, they decided to install over 50 black-and-yellow rubber bulges – referred to as "calming devices" rather than "speed bumps" — on the walkway leading down to the main site. This path quickly became known as "The Washboard Road."
Why the Grand Canal was chosen as a site for pedestrian speed bumps
Officials hoped the installation of "The Washboard Road" would slow the throngs who regularly visited, forcing them to stop and notice the incredible view of the Grand Canal, which includes historic buildings erected during the Qin and Han dynasties. As part of the world's longest and oldest artificial watercourse, it runs some 1,104 miles between the cities of Beijing and Hangzhou. China's National Tourist Office in Singapore said, "It's like a treasure trove of Instagram-worthy spots stretching over 12 kilometers from north to south." The speed bumps also reduced the logjam getting into those scenic spots.
Interestingly, the pictures show that the pedestrian speed bumps don't occupy the entire walkway, as several feet on either side remain free and clear. When they were first installed, tourists thought they might actually be stairs for climbing back up the hill away from the Grand Canal. Despite the confusion, it ultimately helped site officials manage the huge volume of tourists and ensured people remained orderly and respectful at one of the country's most protected sites.
China has no qualms about installing speed bumps in weird places. Again, in 2017, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported that similar black-and-yellow speed bumps were installed roughly every five feet along a 656-foot stretch of pavement in the Fengtai district of Beijing. According to a Facebook post, local authorities claimed it was done to test military devices and vehicles; however, numerous locals who used that stretch of road reported damage to their vehicles. Additionally, several photos show that the road was being used extensively by pedestrians. Maybe they should try "speed tables" like the ones being tested in Cincinnati, Ohio.