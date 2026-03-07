The Premium Car Brand Dominating JD Power's Customer Satisfaction Rankings For Dealer Service

For most car owners, taking their car to the dealer for servicing is a necessary trip, but it isn't always a pleasant one. It isn't difficult to find dealership horror stories where car owners have been overcharged or have paid out for unnecessary repair work, but thankfully, those horror stories account for a small minority of overall dealer experiences. Many drivers leave their service appointment satisfied with how things went, and according to J.D. Power's Customer Service Index study, Porsche drivers are particularly likely to be happy with their servicing experience.

The study reports that the premium car brands boast the highest customer satisfaction rankings in multiple segments, dominating the premium rankings overall. Porsche dealers deliver the most consistently satisfactory service in the premium car and premium SUV category, as well as being the highest ranked premium brand across all segments. Marginally behind Porsche in the premium car and premium SUV categories is Lexus, which earns two second place finishes. In the premium car category, BMW takes the third place slot, while Cadillac ranks third for premium SUVs.

For mass market categories, a different brand wipes the floor with the competition. Subaru posted the top score in the mass market cars and mass market SUV/minivan categories, and was also the top-ranked mass market brand overall. Honda, Mini, and Buick also scored very highly in the mass market segment.