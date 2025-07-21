Dealership Horror Story Shows Why You Should Get A Second Opinion Before Repairs

Having your car repaired is a stressful endeavor, with recurring tales of people unable to avoid getting ripped off by a car mechanic. As if it weren't bad enough, situations like the one depicted in the video below may make sending your car in for repair feel downright terrifying.

The owner of the car at the center of this video, a 2014 Honda CR-V, had a suspicion that something wasn't right with a Honda dealership's assessment. The dealership recommended replacing the car's transmission because it had a slight shudder at 30 mph and was filled with the wrong fluid. The dealership also suggested replacing the engine due to a foreign substance present in the coolant (probably a stop-leak compound, since it had previously overheated and ruined the cylinder head, which was replaced).

Fortunately, the owner took her car to Royalty Auto Service for a second opinion. In the video, Sherwood Cooke Jr., the owner of Royalty Auto Service, pointed out that replacing the incorrect fluid eliminated the shudder and should give the old transmission many more miles. He also emphasized the need to use Honda fluid for Honda transmissions. After a thorough inspection and an extended test drive, the Royalty team gave the 11-year-old Honda a clean bill of health.