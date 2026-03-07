This Costco Find Easily Makes Your TV Cable Invisible

After you've bought your new TV, you'll be left with two choices. You could either leave it sitting on a stand, which limits where you can put it, or you could mount it to the wall. If you pick the second option, you'll need to make sure you get the right height for the mount, and then find a way to neaten up the cables so that they're not haphazardly spilling out from behind the screen. There are various ways to do this, but Costco offers a simple kit that promises to make your TV cables invisible by allowing them to be routed behind the drywall.

It's called the Sanus Simplicity In-wall Power and Cable Management Kit, and it retails for $59.99. At the time of writing, it's only available on Costco's website. The kit is designed to be fitted into drywall and can conceal both power cords and AV cables thanks to its dual AC outlets and built-in brush strap.

The module that connects to the TV's power cord is designed to be installed directly behind the unit, making it invisible when the TV is mounted. Meanwhile, the second module will need to be installed near a power outlet. The two modules are connected by a six-foot cord that runs behind the drywall. Once you've installed the cable management kit, you'll need to make sure you have the right tools to fit your TV to the mount, then you can get to watching your favorite shows or movies.