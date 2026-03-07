This Costco Find Easily Makes Your TV Cable Invisible
After you've bought your new TV, you'll be left with two choices. You could either leave it sitting on a stand, which limits where you can put it, or you could mount it to the wall. If you pick the second option, you'll need to make sure you get the right height for the mount, and then find a way to neaten up the cables so that they're not haphazardly spilling out from behind the screen. There are various ways to do this, but Costco offers a simple kit that promises to make your TV cables invisible by allowing them to be routed behind the drywall.
It's called the Sanus Simplicity In-wall Power and Cable Management Kit, and it retails for $59.99. At the time of writing, it's only available on Costco's website. The kit is designed to be fitted into drywall and can conceal both power cords and AV cables thanks to its dual AC outlets and built-in brush strap.
The module that connects to the TV's power cord is designed to be installed directly behind the unit, making it invisible when the TV is mounted. Meanwhile, the second module will need to be installed near a power outlet. The two modules are connected by a six-foot cord that runs behind the drywall. Once you've installed the cable management kit, you'll need to make sure you have the right tools to fit your TV to the mount, then you can get to watching your favorite shows or movies.
Costco buyers are generally impressed with the kit
While not everyone is won over, reviewers who shared their thoughts on Costco's website are generally happy with the cable management kit. It has an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars from 842 reviews, with 577 of those reviewers leaving a five-star rating. Many buyers who were less impressed with the kit left detailed feedback on why it wasn't right for them, with one reviewer noting that the mount could not accommodate large cables and several others expressing concern about the large size of the modules.
A number of other one-star reviews point out that rival products require less space behind the drywall. Based on these complaints the cable management kit might be far from perfect, but the majority of reviewers still found that the kit worked well for their TV. A string of buyers highlight how easy it is to install, although others note that they used Costco's installation service to fit the kit rather than do it themselves.
If you prefer to get the job done yourself rather than pay an installer, it's best to ensure sure you're not making any common mistakes while you're mounting your TV. If you get the wrong mount or hang the TV too high, you might end up spending more money to fix those issues than you would have done getting a contractor to take care of the project to begin with.