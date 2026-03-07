This Bizarre Motorola Gadget Was Made To Be Swallowed (And The FDA Cleared It)

The idea of attaching gadgets to our bodies isn't an unusual one. Wearables like smartwatches have become mainstream, and various smart rings are available for tech enthusiasts who find them worthwhile. If strapping a computer screen directly to your face sounds appealing, you could also drop a few thousand dollars on an Apple Vision Pro. However, putting gadgets inside our bodies is a different matter altogether.

Swallowable gadgets might still sound like science fiction, but back in 2013, Motorola thought the idea was worth exploring. At the AllThingsD D11 conference, Motorola's advanced technology team showed off a new swallowable pill developed in conjunction with Proteus Digital Health. It could use the acid in your stomach to generate a current, which would allow the pill to emit a signal after it had been ingested. Motorola suggested that the pill could be used as an authenticator, allowing you to unlock your phone by having it pick up the signal from the pill in your stomach.

Motorola's advanced design chief Regina Dugan said at the conference that swallowing the pill "means that my arms are like wires, my hands are like alligator clips — when I touch my phone, my computer, my door, my car, I'm authenticated in." She said that the technology could help reduce "the mechanical mismatch between humans and electronics." At the same conference, she also showed off a digital tattoo that could be used to store and emit authentication keys, and even had a prototype version tattooed on her arm.