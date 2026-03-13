Is The Honda CR-V The Least Expensive Car To Insure? Here's What The Data Says

When you're buying a new car, there are a lot of hidden costs to think about. Alongside the purchase price, you'll need to consider maintenance, fuel, taxes, and insurance. Out of all those costs, insurance can give unprepared drivers a particularly nasty surprise, since some cars command outrageous insurance premiums. However, at the other end of the spectrum, some cars are consistently among the cheapest to insure. The Honda CR-V is one of those, with multiple studies confirming that it has some of the lowest average premiums of any new car.

Studies are split over whether or not it's the absolute cheapest car to insure, but it's consistently ranked within the top one or two models. According to Insure.com's 2026 insurance premium study, the CR-V has the cheapest insurance premiums of any car on the market, with an average monthly cost of $161, or $1,932 annually. Meanwhile, CarEdge crowned the Mazda CX-5 the cheapest overall, with an annual cost of $1,947. However, it still ranked the CR-V in a close second place, with an average of $1,951.

A 2026 study by Bankrate that assessed the cost of full coverage claimed that the cheapest premiums were found with the Subaru Outback. The Subaru reportedly costs an average of $2,242 annually, while the CR-V again took the second-place spot with an average of $2,270. Regardless of whether or not it's the absolute cheapest to insure, buyers will find the CR-V one of the safest bets overall for affordable insurance.