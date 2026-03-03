Ducati's OG Off-Roader Is Going Street Legal With A Fresh New Model
On 4th July 1926, an Italian legend was born. This was the date that Ducati was founded. At that time, it wasn't yet synonymous with red superbikes and desmodromic valve trains, which were to come later. The company that the Ducati brothers established almost a century ago was a manufacturer of radio capacitors. From this beginning, the company morphed into the iconic Ducati brand we all know today, and by 1954, the company was a manufacturer of motorcycles. Since then, Ducati's history and identity have been associated with asphalt. From post-war singles to World Superbike-dominating V-twins, its machines have traditionally been engineered for speed and performance on tarmac. Although there are still Ducati motorcycles suited to beginner riders.
This all changed in 2024, when the Ducati Desmo450 MX made its competitive debut with full-scale production following in 2025. For the company, the bike marked a detour from the roads and highways as it took a jaunt onto the dirt tracks and wilderness trails with its first purpose-built dirt machine. It's also the only bike in its class to feature Ducati's unique Desmodromic valve system. And this wasn't a token "stick a toe in the market" effort; it was a ground-up platform designed to compete.
Late last year, the company announced it was making a road-going version of the motorcycle — the Desmo450 EDS. This model aims to take Ducati's off-roader back to the company's heritage — tarmac. Now, details have been leaked that give us a clearer idea about what changes have been made to give the bike road-legal status and performance.
How the Desmo450 EDS differs from the MX
The clues about Ducati's road-going Desmo450 — badged as the Desmo450 EDS — didn't come from a press release or a company source. Rather, it came from recently surfaced European design registrations first highlighted by Australian Motorcycle News. The uncovered filings offer a glimpse of the changes needed to take the Desmo450 from the dirt to the tarmac, a concept that Ducati first teased in November 2025's EICMA trade fair.
However, although the bike was announced, Ducati shared very little in the way of specifics. But with design details submitted to the European Union Intellectual Property Network, we can now begin to build a picture of what Ducati's new road-going enduro is shaping up like. In terms of hardware, there are some obvious changes that would be required to be compliant with legislation. As such, it's no surprise to see mirrors now sitting on the handlebars and front and rear turn signals integrated into the bodywork and, of course, a headlight. At the rear of the motorcycle, a proper license plate mount hangs off the tail section, another prerequisite for it to be road-legal.
Less obvious changes include some additional guards. These include added protection to the front sprocket and chain, and an added heel guard located to the rear of the right-hand footpeg. Of course, being a road-going bike necessitates a display — a feature missing from the motocross versions — to this end, an instrument panel has been added to the package.
What other changes did the leaked images reveal?
While the changes above are fairly obvious steps toward making the bike road-legal, the design filings also suggest the presence of more fundamental changes beneath the surface. Most notably, the exhaust system appears revised when compared to its motocross-focused sibling. The routing looks longer and incorporates a catalytic converter and other emissions equipment, changes that are required for the bike to meet road-going emissions standards.
The engine itself is expected to be the same 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine that currently powers the MX and EDX versions of the motorcycle. In those instances, the engine produces 63.5 horsepower and 39.5 lb-ft of torque. Ducati has yet to confirm the final output figures for the road-going version, but the shared platform suggests the overall character of the engine will remain consistent.
The design filings also suggest the EDS is visually closer to the enduro-focused EDX version of the bike. If that proves accurate, it would likely retain such features as the 18-inch rear wheel, larger-capacity fuel tank, and Showa suspension components already used within the range. However, Ducati has yet to publish full specifications for the production model. With a summer launch date expected for the motorcycle, the EDS could soon show whether Ducati's first serious off-roader can make the transition to being a genuinely usable dual-purpose machine. Watch this space!