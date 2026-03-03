Ducati's OG Off-Roader Is Going Street Legal With A Fresh New Model

On 4th July 1926, an Italian legend was born. This was the date that Ducati was founded. At that time, it wasn't yet synonymous with red superbikes and desmodromic valve trains, which were to come later. The company that the Ducati brothers established almost a century ago was a manufacturer of radio capacitors. From this beginning, the company morphed into the iconic Ducati brand we all know today, and by 1954, the company was a manufacturer of motorcycles. Since then, Ducati's history and identity have been associated with asphalt. From post-war singles to World Superbike-dominating V-twins, its machines have traditionally been engineered for speed and performance on tarmac. Although there are still Ducati motorcycles suited to beginner riders.

This all changed in 2024, when the Ducati Desmo450 MX made its competitive debut with full-scale production following in 2025. For the company, the bike marked a detour from the roads and highways as it took a jaunt onto the dirt tracks and wilderness trails with its first purpose-built dirt machine. It's also the only bike in its class to feature Ducati's unique Desmodromic valve system. And this wasn't a token "stick a toe in the market" effort; it was a ground-up platform designed to compete.

Late last year, the company announced it was making a road-going version of the motorcycle — the Desmo450 EDS. This model aims to take Ducati's off-roader back to the company's heritage — tarmac. Now, details have been leaked that give us a clearer idea about what changes have been made to give the bike road-legal status and performance.