The World's Largest Battery Will Actually Use Rust To Power Google's Data Center

The race to secure energy supply for AI data centers has reached a feverish pitch, to the point that tech giants are investing in nuclear projects and even plonking cash into experimental tech. The latest name on the list is Google, which just committed a hefty one billion dollars to a company offering a unique battery that essentially relies on rust for energy storage and conversion. The player in question is Form Energy, which supplies the iron-air battery stack that can deliver 300 megawatts of electricity with an impressive 100 hours of operational run time. While the output is itself impressive, it's how the tech works that truly boggles the mind. This iron-air battery essentially breathes to produce electricity, and yes, just like humans, oxygen is involved.

In February, Google announced that it had invested serious cash to secure 1,400 megawatts of electricity from wind power projects, 200 MW from solar farms, and 300 MW from the Xcel Energy grid. Not only is the tech cutting-edge, but the scale is massive, as well, and Xcel Energy sounds pretty bullish about it. The company says its iron-air battery system, supplied by Form Energy, is "the largest battery project by gigawatt-hour energy capacity announced to date in the world."

The iron-air battery stack can discharge over a period of 100 hours and feed to the grid, while storing energy when there's less consumption stress, and production is high. This is one of the world's first large-scale deployments of an iron-air battery, ditching conventional lithium-based battery packs that power everything from electronic gadgets to electric cars. The shift comes at a time when solid-state and sodium-ion batteries are gaining momentum, especially in China. But is iron good for batteries?