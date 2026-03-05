How To Clean Your Car's Grille Properly, No Matter The Style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are among the millions of car owners in the world, you almost certainly have some specific opinions about not only keeping that vehicle clean, but also how often you need to clean it. For many, those factors require little more than a quick run through a drive-thru car wash once or twice a month. For others, the washing of a car, truck, or SUV is a semi-religious ritual that should be undertaken at least once per week.

If you count yourself in that particular faction, you likely already eliminated some of the more common car washing mistakes from your ritual. Cleaning your car's front grille may still be a constant source of aggravation. It is, after all, a work-intensive undertaking, as that part of the vehicle is subjected to literally anything that comes your way when you're cruising down the road, including dirt, grime, tar, and, of course, bugs and bug guts.

Grilles on certain vehicles have also become quite ornate. That doesn't necessarily make them more difficult to clean, but some drivers may strive to put extra effort into properly maintaining them to show them off on the road. Vehicle owners can typically touch up their grille with the car cleaning staples like soapy water, and a sponge or soft-bristle brush. However, excessively dirty grilles with accumulated bugs may benefit from specific cleansers. If your car's grille is in need of such a deep clean, here are a few steps that might help maximize the shine.