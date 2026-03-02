Amazon Is Selling Craftsman's 26-Piece Screwdriver Set For $17

The Craftsman 26-piece ratcheting screwdriver set is among the best multi-bit screwdrivers you can buy. The set holds a 4.2-star rating on the Craftsman product page from 70 reviews. On Amazon, the Craftsman set has a 4.6-star rating from over 7,400 reviews. Most of the negative reviews on both sites center around the included case not zipping shut with the screwdriver handle stored where it should be, along the spine of the case. That said, this may be user error, as many reviewers note that storage requires the telescoping shaft to be retracted fully into the handle.

Craftsman lists China as the set's country of origin. The 26 pieces included with the carrying case are the ratcheting screwdriver itself; a telescopic magnetic pick-up tool; three square bits in sizes #1, #2, and #3; three hex bits in inch sizes 3/16, 1/4, and 5/16; six Torx bits in sizes T6, T8, T10, T15, T20, and T25; three slotted screwdriver bits sized 5/32, 3/16, and 1/4 inches; and three Philips bits sized PH1, PH2, and PH3.

In addition, Craftsman and Amazon product descriptions state that the set comes with six nut drivers ranging from 3/16-inch to 3/8-inch, but they don't seem to actually be included with the kit. Instead, there's another set of six multibits with 1/8-inch hex, T27 Torx, 5/32- and 1/4-inch slotted, and PH1 and PH2 bits. In total, that's 24 1/4-inch hex multibits, one ratcheting screwdriver, and one extendable magnetic pick-up tool.