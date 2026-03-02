These Cars Filled Every Parking Lot In The '80s: Now They've Nearly Disappeared

The 1980s saw an explosion in cheap, efficient, and (mostly) pretty fun to drive cars. The Malaise Era from the 1970s was over, and huge inefficient V8s were going away in favor of four-cylinder cars. The oil crisis that plagued the American car market was fading away in the rear view mirror and automakers were getting a little more optimistic.

Plus, Japanese automakers like Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Mazda were making more headway into North American pop culture, probably starting the love affair many of us have with JDM cars and the like.

Almost four decades past the 1980s, some of the cars that you would see in the mall parking lot are still around. GM and Ford trucks will probably outlive humanity and true collector cars like Toyota Supras, Nissan Z-cars, Chevy Corvettes, and Fox Body Mustangs are sitting in climate-controlled garages waiting for the auction block.

But for others, like your mom's minivan or your history teacher's station wagon, are virtually gone from the landscape.