12 Temu Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Temu is an online retailer that exploded in popularity after a series of commercials during the 2024 Super Bowl. It's known for selling a wide variety of products, often at deeply discounted prices. The company is owned by PDD Holdings, founded by billionaire Colin Huang. Temu connects buyers directly with suppliers, and products are shipped from all over the world, many of them coming directly from China. Part of the reason prices are so low is that the platform and its users take advantage of low-cost labor and manufacturing in China and other parts of the world.

Shopping on Temu can be a little risky. Over the last three years, the company has received nearly 6,000 Better Business Bureau complaints. Temu has a B rating, with 2.3 stars out of 5 based on customer ratings, and is not accredited, meaning Temu hasn't agreed to the Better Business Bureau standards or passed the vetting process. After handing over your credit card information, you might open your package to discover it's not quite what you expected. That's if your package shows up on time or at all.

You can get craft supplies, makeup, clothing, toys, gadgets, and just about anything else you might want to buy, often at deeply discounted prices. You might not know you can also get tools and home improvement products. The following list is for inspirational purposes only — SlashGear does not recommend the purchase or use of any products found on or shipped by Temu.