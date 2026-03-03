4 Home Depot Finds That Outshine Costco In Price And Quality

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ask twelve Costco regulars why they like the company so much, and you'll get a dozen different answers. The retailer is known for its generous return policy, with most electronics being eligible for a refund if brought back within 90 days. Many customers also take advantage of Costco's famous Food Court and the well-stocked Grocery and Household section.

If there's one area where the members-only warehouse falters, however, is with home improvement and DIY tools. That's not to say there aren't some Costco tools worth buying, but those used to doing their shopping in hardware stores (or even at the rival superstore Walmart) will not find the wide selection they're used to. Sometimes ­— whether they're looking for tools as niche as a soldering iron or as basic as a pair of pliers — they won't find anything at all.

The massive difference in breadth of options is almost certainly why Home Depot is able to consistently offer better deals on hand and power tools compared to Costco. That said, here are four instances where the difference between Costco and Home Depot is especially noticeable.