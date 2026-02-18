4 Cheap Snow Blowers That Are High Quality, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A cheap snow blower is a bit of a misnomer, as you're either going to pay quite a lot for moving snow out of your driveway, or you'll be using a shovel. Most brand-name snowblowers cost well over $1,000, and big two-stage models can get over $2,000. That said, since snow blowers are so expensive, a price difference of even 20% can mean savings in the hundreds of dollars. But how do you know when you're fine counting pennies and when it's time to invest in something that will last more than a winter or two?

That's where Consumer Reports can really help. It would be great if you could go on a retailer's website, browse by categories and specs, and then pick the cheapest option that ticks all the boxes, but as you probably know, that's a recipe for disaster. The reason we're including Consumer Reports' findings is that the organization actually tests a huge number of the products it includes in its ratings, from the EVs with the best batteries to the most reliable TV brands.

While the Consumer Reports article on snow blowers was an essential source, we also considered the products' price at various retailers and user reviews (which occasionally clashed with CR's findings). Most importantly, we had to ignore a few of the organization's favorite cheap snow blowers because they were unavailable or, in some cases, had been discontinued.