Are Eero Mesh Routers Better Than Google Nest Wi-Fi? What Consumer Reports Data Says

Looking at the highest-ranking Eero offering (the Eero Pro 7) from Consumer Reports compared to the below-average Google Nest system (the aforementioned Pro 6E), the difference between the two in Consumer Reports' eyes is clear. The Eero Pro 7 has higher data security, better throughput at all ranges, and greater versatility compared to the Google Nest Pro 6E.

However, the Google Nest Pro 6E does have a couple of advantages over the Eero Pro 7. It actually has Eero's model beat in data privacy and ease of setup, at least in Consumer Reports' eyes. Also worth mentioning is that the Google Nest Pro 6E two-pack can be purchased for around $200 (well under its $299 MSRP), while two Eero Pro 7 routers will set you back $549.99.

For context, this ranking aligns with what other industry observers have to say. PCMag prefers the Eero to the Nest, giving the former a score of 4 out of 5, while the Nest only earned 3.5 out of 5. It's a similar story with RTings, which scores the Pro 7 8.0 for multi-level homes and the Pro 6E at a slightly lower 7.8. Both are solid products from two of the best major brands in mesh Wi-Fi networking, but weigh your options carefully based on budget, home size, and networking needs before choosing one over the other.