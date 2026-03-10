Are Eero Mesh Routers Better Than Google Nest Wi-Fi? What Consumer Reports Data Says
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
According to the latest ratings from Consumer Reports, mesh routers from Eero seem to have a clear advantage over Google Nest. Consumer Reports' wireless router ranking as of February 2026 places multiple Eero mesh models above the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E. The outlet's reasoning includes stronger overall performance and the above-average reliability of the Amazon-owned Eero units. Google Nest's mesh router received a much more moderate reliability score by comparison.
The findings come from Consumer Reports' ongoing lab testing of wireless router brands, evaluating factors such as throughput, range, predicted reliability, and data security and privacy. In the most recent ratings, every Eero model but one came out ahead of Google Nest's offering. The Eero 6+ AX3000 three-pack is the only one that ranked lower, due in large part to its abysmal throughput scores compared to the two-pack (which ranks higher). Full ratings and methodology details are available directly from Consumer Reports.
How Eero and Google Nest compare on a product level
Looking at the highest-ranking Eero offering (the Eero Pro 7) from Consumer Reports compared to the below-average Google Nest system (the aforementioned Pro 6E), the difference between the two in Consumer Reports' eyes is clear. The Eero Pro 7 has higher data security, better throughput at all ranges, and greater versatility compared to the Google Nest Pro 6E.
However, the Google Nest Pro 6E does have a couple of advantages over the Eero Pro 7. It actually has Eero's model beat in data privacy and ease of setup, at least in Consumer Reports' eyes. Also worth mentioning is that the Google Nest Pro 6E two-pack can be purchased for around $200 (well under its $299 MSRP), while two Eero Pro 7 routers will set you back $549.99.
For context, this ranking aligns with what other industry observers have to say. PCMag prefers the Eero to the Nest, giving the former a score of 4 out of 5, while the Nest only earned 3.5 out of 5. It's a similar story with RTings, which scores the Pro 7 8.0 for multi-level homes and the Pro 6E at a slightly lower 7.8. Both are solid products from two of the best major brands in mesh Wi-Fi networking, but weigh your options carefully based on budget, home size, and networking needs before choosing one over the other.