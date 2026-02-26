The NJ Night Sky Will Soon Be Full Of Fighter Jets – Here's Why

New Jerseyans will be getting a free air show of sorts in the coming days, as jets from the state's Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing will be performing exercises in the skies above the Garden State. These training exercises will take place on the evenings of February 26 and 27, as well as March 3–5, nearly a year after the 177th conducted similar night flying training over the southern part of the state. According to the Fighter Wing's dedicated Facebook page, the purpose of the routine exercises is "to maintain mission-capability and combat-readiness."

The public heads-up is to assuage any fears or surprise locals may have once the jets roar overhead — and they are very likely to roar, given their powerful engines. New Jersey's Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing has historically consisted of several types of aircraft, including the F-86E Sabre, P-51 Mustang, P-47 Thunderbolt, and F-106A/B Delta Dart. Its current mission aircraft, however, is the F-16C Fighting Falcon, a variant of the same plane used by many countries that have purchased F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. for their own air forces.

Typically, the single-seat F-16C is powered either by a Pratt and Whitney F100 or General Electric F110-GE-100/129 and can reach Mach 2 at altitude. The aircraft is nearly 50 feet long with a wingspan of over 32 feet, so it won't be hard for locals to spot one (or hear one) from the ground. Of course, seeing what the inside of an F-16 fighter jet looks like won't be as easy. The noise may be a bit hard to ignore for residents, especially at night, which is why the 177th also provides "thanks for the continued support of your Jersey Devils" in its announcement.