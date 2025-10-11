Maryland's Air Guard Officially Has No Planes To Do The Job

The United States Air National Guard represents an important part of America's airborne military operations, serving in both defense and support of the country and the individual states in which they are based. There are air guard units spread all across the U.S., with the ANG playing a major role in airlift transport and refueling operations, and responsible for the air defense of the entire country.

In the ever-evolving state of the American military structure, one of the ANG's oldest flying units — the 104th Fighter Squadron of the 175th wing — serving the state of Maryland, has now ceased flying operations after losing the last two of its A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft as part of the U.S. Air Force's divestment plan. The Air Force is currently in the midst of phasing out the A-10, with retirement currently planned for 2026, and the move has left the Maryland Air Guard as the only ANG unit without a flying mission.

The legendary A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog is one of America's most iconic warplanes of the post-war era. It's a tough and deadly close air support aircraft that stands in stark contrast to the military's sleeker, faster fighter aircraft, but it's also one of the older planes in the U.S. Air Force.