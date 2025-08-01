What Happens To Used Fighter Jets Retired By The USAF?

When a fighter jet reaches the end of its service life with the U.S. Air Force, disposing of it isn't as simple as parking it in a hangar and walking away. These high-performance machines are built for intense missions and cutting-edge speed, so what comes next isn't always predictable.

After retirement, many used Air Force jets are sent to and stored in the Arizona desert, where the dry climate helps preserve aircraft for the long haul. The 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG), also known as "The Boneyard," is where thousands of these jets are either stored for reuse, stripped for parts, or eventually dismantled. Some planes are kept in a standby mode, ready to be pulled back into service if needed. Others serve as donor aircraft, helping keep active-duty planes flying by supplying hard-to-find components.

In some rare cases, used fighters are sold to museums, airshow performers, or even private collectors, but only after going through a strict demilitarization process. This means all weapons systems and classified tech must be removed before a sale is allowed, and not every aircraft is up for grabs. For example, the F-22 Raptor, the stealthiest fighter jet ever built, is completely off-limits to foreign buyers due to national security restrictions. These rules apply to both retired and active jets to protect sensitive capabilities, especially when dealing with modern or highly advanced fighters.