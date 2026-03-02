Why Some Missiles Have Wings (But Others Don't)

Missiles are pivotal aspects of modern military tactics and strategy, and the technology behind them has evolved considerably over time. Primitive missiles flew in the 11th century as Chinese fire arrows, which were propelled by gunpowder. Modern missiles are fundamentally similar, though with some seriously impressive technology packed inside their narrow bodies. Today's missiles range in size, shape, and capabilities, with some being adapted for very short distances. Others, like intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), can cross the entire planet, flying high above the atmosphere to deliver nuclear payloads.

If you look at modern missiles, you'll notice that they all share similar designs. They all have fins of some sort, which are typically located in the rear, while others have a variety of wing designs. These design choices aren't aesthetic and instead serve vital functions during a missile's flight. Missiles with wings use them in much the same way as airplanes — they help guide the missile during flight while reducing the need to reorient the entirety of the missile's body.

Missile wings are considerably bigger than fins or canards, though everything jutting out of a missile body serves a purpose. Because its wings are large in comparison to the rest of the missile, they provide lift and control with quicker reactions during flight. Missiles that typically employ winged designs are used for long-range flight, as short-range missiles tend to not have them. Those that do use wings include cruise missiles and the first ballistic missiles used in combat, the game-changing V-2 rocket fired by Germany during WWII. Wings are less common in today's missiles, but they remain in many models.