Forget Fast Food, This US State Is Opening Its First Drive-Thru Court
If you're in Cobb County, Georgia, you can now hit the state's first drive-through court service on your next lunch break. The newly opened Clerk's Office Express lets residents pay certain fines and fees without even needing to get out of their vehicles. Operated by the Cobb County State and Magistrate Court Clerk's Office, the hope is that it'll streamline routine court transactions and cut down on congestion inside court buildings.
Time will tell how quick and easy it actually ends up being in the long run. Nevertheless, the Clerk's Office Express accepts payments for traffic citations, school bus arm violations, and probation fees, as well as court fines and restitution for cases that don't require a court appearance, like that million-dollar speeding ticket someone got in the state a couple of years back.
The concept was developed by Cobb County State Court Clerk Tahnicia Phillips, who said courts must adapt to changing demands and community needs. "Modern courts must meet people where they are," Phillips said in a press release. She called the drive-through a practical step toward improving access without needing to add any complicated new technology in the process.
What led to a need for clerk's office reform in Cobb County
In recent years, Cobb County has seen a significant rise in citations issued. Naturally, that comes with a similar increase in payments needing to be made; part of that increase comes after the county's rollout of 150 school bus cameras to stop drivers from illegally passing stopped buses. That's why it's always a good idea to know what to do if you need to pass a stopped car. The state's also seeing more tickets from speeding cameras in school zones.
By shifting some of those routine transactions to the drive-through, officials expect to reduce the court's crowded lobbies and improve efficiency for both staff and the public alike. The drive-through even allows attorneys to submit filings, making it more than just a place for people to pay fines.
Online payment options have been available and will remain so, even with the opening of the drive-through. Still, if things go according to plan, this new alternative will be a helpful and time-saving change for those who prefer to pay in-person.
The office opens at 7:30 in the morning and will remain open until 3 in the afternoon, Monday through Friday. People need to bring their citation or case number, a photo ID, and a debit or credit card to take care of what they owe.