Forget Fast Food, This US State Is Opening Its First Drive-Thru Court

If you're in Cobb County, Georgia, you can now hit the state's first drive-through court service on your next lunch break. The newly opened Clerk's Office Express lets residents pay certain fines and fees without even needing to get out of their vehicles. Operated by the Cobb County State and Magistrate Court Clerk's Office, the hope is that it'll streamline routine court transactions and cut down on congestion inside court buildings.

Time will tell how quick and easy it actually ends up being in the long run. Nevertheless, the Clerk's Office Express accepts payments for traffic citations, school bus arm violations, and probation fees, as well as court fines and restitution for cases that don't require a court appearance, like that million-dollar speeding ticket someone got in the state a couple of years back.

The concept was developed by Cobb County State Court Clerk Tahnicia Phillips, who said courts must adapt to changing demands and community needs. "Modern courts must meet people where they are," Phillips said in a press release. She called the drive-through a practical step toward improving access without needing to add any complicated new technology in the process.