Don't Get A Ticket: What To Do If You Need To Pass A Stopped Car

When you've been behind the wheel for long enough, some things become second nature. Passing a stopped car, for instance, might seem straightforward enough, but there is actually a correct way to go about this. As you approach a stopped vehicle, you first need to slow down and assess the situation. If there isn't a left lane going the same direction as you, you then want to look ahead to ensure there aren't any vehicles in the opposite lane headed in your direction. If there are any vehicles behind you, you should turn and look over your shoulder to see that they've slowed down as well and aren't trying to pass you.

If the coast is clear, you're all set to proceed. Turn on your left-hand turn signal to alert other drivers of your intent to pass and mindfully move into the next lane, whether it's in your current direction or the opposite. In this process, keep your eye out for movement from the stopped vehicle, such as opening doors or passengers exiting. Move quickly yet still within the speed limit, and once the front bumper of the stopped vehicle is visible, you can turn on your right turn signal and move back into the original lane.

All in all, this is a quick driving maneuver that's easy to execute as long as you're safe and aware. It can even be done in areas with No Passing Zone signs, since they typically have exceptions, including for slow-moving or stopped vehicles. Still, there are situations in which passing a stopped vehicle shouldn't be done under any circumstances.