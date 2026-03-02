This Ryobi Soldering Iron Is Popular, But It Does Have One Annoying Flaw

A soldering iron isn't exactly a must-have tool for most homeowner, but if you've got a hobbyist in the house with an affinity for making jewelry, tinkering with circuit boards, or 3D printing, a soldering tool is about as must-have as it gets.

If you are in the market for a soldering kit from one of the major power tool makers, Ryobi is one brand you're sure to check out. Assuming you do, the ONE+ 18V Hybrid Soldering Station will likely catch your eye, as it's rated at 4.8 stars by users, and it's priced at just $62.99. According to one user, however, Ryobi made a major design faux-pas in its corded design.

No, the issue is not the inclusion of a cord, as many heavy-duty soldering kits are designed the same way. Rather, YouTuber Cathode Ray Dude – CRD takes the device to task for the cord being covered in PVC, a more rigid material which makes it difficult to maneuver the iron during usage without infringing on the position of his hand.

Moreover, he points out that the PVC coating is temperature-graded to 80 degrees Celsius, or 176 degrees Fahrenheit. As the base temp of the iron is 400 degrees, and the max is 900 degrees, he touches on the likelihood of the iron melting the cord, and promptly demonstrates the ease of which that potentially dangerous event can happen.