This Ryobi Soldering Iron Is Popular, But It Does Have One Annoying Flaw
A soldering iron isn't exactly a must-have tool for most homeowner, but if you've got a hobbyist in the house with an affinity for making jewelry, tinkering with circuit boards, or 3D printing, a soldering tool is about as must-have as it gets.
If you are in the market for a soldering kit from one of the major power tool makers, Ryobi is one brand you're sure to check out. Assuming you do, the ONE+ 18V Hybrid Soldering Station will likely catch your eye, as it's rated at 4.8 stars by users, and it's priced at just $62.99. According to one user, however, Ryobi made a major design faux-pas in its corded design.
No, the issue is not the inclusion of a cord, as many heavy-duty soldering kits are designed the same way. Rather, YouTuber Cathode Ray Dude – CRD takes the device to task for the cord being covered in PVC, a more rigid material which makes it difficult to maneuver the iron during usage without infringing on the position of his hand.
Moreover, he points out that the PVC coating is temperature-graded to 80 degrees Celsius, or 176 degrees Fahrenheit. As the base temp of the iron is 400 degrees, and the max is 900 degrees, he touches on the likelihood of the iron melting the cord, and promptly demonstrates the ease of which that potentially dangerous event can happen.
Ryobi does make a cordless USB Soldering Pen
As noted, the news is not all bad for Ryobi's 18V Soldering Station, as many users raved about the device itself. Even Cathode Ray Dude pointed out some legitimate positives in its overall build. Even then, issues with the PVC coated cord are noted even in a few of those positive reviews, so it may be worth considering if that solderer is on your radar.
There are, of course, plenty of cordless options available to those who want to take it out of the equation altogether, and yes, Ryobi does offer a cordless model with the USB Lithium Soldering Pen. That device is priced at $69.97, and appears to offer some of the same abilities as the Soldering Station. It does come with a warning or two of its own, though, as users have rated it at 4.2 stars on its Ryobi product page, a good amount less than the 4.8 stars of the Hybrid Soldering Station. The Soldering Pen is one of a handful of Ryobi USB tools that you should avoid.
According to users, the primary problem with the pen is that it takes too long to heat up, and may not be able to heat up enough to perform basic soldering tasks. It might, however, be worth noting that that star-rating is based on just 34 reviews. Meanwhile, on Amazon, where the Ryobi Soldering Pen is selling for $61.12, 14 reviews have earned it 4.8 stars. None of those customers complain about heating issues, with many praising the tool for reaching set temps quickly, and being easy to use in tight or restrictive areas.