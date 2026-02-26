Europe's Next-Gen Fighter Jet Dream Might Be Dead In The Water

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, with its many variants, is likely the best-known fifth-generation fighter plane flying today — at least when it comes to Western nations. As of 2026, 1,000 F-35s have been delivered, and not just to the United States — around 20 nations fly, or have plans to fly, the Lightning II. The F-35, however, is not the only fighter of its type in the skies. Many countries other than the U.S. have been developing their own next-gen fighters, both as F-35 alternatives and as replacements for their current, aging aircraft.

As of February 2026, however, one of these major next-generation fighter projects, the FCAS, is facing major, and public, disagreements between its partners that could result in the complete abandonment of the project. The disagreements aren't just about technical specifics or assembly plans, but also involve completely differing views over the plane's mission itself — including its ability to carry nuclear weapons.

While no official decision has been made yet on the proposed joint fighter's fate, some industry sources are declaring the project is essentially dead. And the trouble for FCAS comes at a time when Europe is under extra pressure to develop and build its own defense weapons independent of the United States.