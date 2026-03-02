5 Ways We Would Never Reuse Old USB Drives

Most people have by now accumulated a collection of USB drives over the years. However, no digital storage medium lasts forever. Once a USB drive is three to five years old, it is a mature drive, and it should be put to use for less intensive tasks after it ages out of that band. The total lifespan of a USB flash drive is about a decade. Of course, there are gradients of quality to consider.

An expensive, ruggedized SSD is likely to use higher-quality flash memory than a thumb drive from the bargain bin at Walgreens and should last far longer before experiencing any issues. But many people still hold onto flash memory well beyond its prime, regardless of quality. Even tech aficionados aren't immune. There may be many reasons why you can't bring yourself to part with your old jump drives, portable hard drives, and SSDs, but you should be aware that they are no longer safe to use for certain purposes.

There are a number of things you should never trust an old USB drive to handle; instead, use a new, fast, and reliable USB-C flash drive or SSD. That ancient USB drive you stored your old tax records on and left in a drawer? It might already have corrupted those crucial documents beyond recovery. The SSD with that video of your firstborn child's first steps? The passage of time will render both the video and its subject unrecognizable. So, here are five ways we would never reuse old USB drives and why you shouldn't, either.