Yes, Dollar Tree Sells Batteries - But Are They Any Good?

If you've grabbed a pack of batteries from Dollar Tree while picking up paper towels or party supplies, you might have wondered — at that price, can they actually be any good? Can they stand up against named brands? After all, battery quality varies by brand, with some obviously faring better than others.

Dollar Tree stores have built a reputation and business model on supplying a range of common staples for ultra-low prices. However, while this might be fine when stocking up on cleaning cloths, candy, or kitchen organizers, batteries are something where the quality matters more. A bad battery doesn't just disappoint — it leaks, it dies early, or leaves your remote, flashlight, or smoke detector useless when you actually need it (some of these are among devices that should not use rechargeable batteries).

The appeal is obvious. Why pay several dollars for a name-brand pack when Dollar Tree's options cost a fraction of that? Of course, Dollar Tree batteries will work, but do they work well? And how do they compare with costlier brands when it comes to overall value? The good news is that not all Dollar Tree batteries are to be avoided; their alkaline batteries perform well in tests. Although there are others that don't fare so well.

So, let's take a step inside Dollar Tree, that emporium of wonders, and see if their batteries come up to scratch or whether they're a bargain too far.