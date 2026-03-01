Can A Cold Air Intake Really Boost Your V8's Horsepower?

Driving a V8, an engine that already has its pros and cons, means getting a level of power and capability that just isn't available in vehicles with fewer cylinders. This means aftermarket modifications aren't necessary for many drivers who are happy with what they have. But for others, the decision to add an aftermarket mod like a cold air intake is an easy one, as it's all about getting even more out of their vehicle. But while this mod can technically boost your horsepower, it's a bit more nuanced than that.

A cold air intake (CAI) replaces the original air intake and works by pulling cooler air from outside the vehicle into the engine. In contrast, factory intakes draw in warmer air from within the engine bay, which is less dense and carries less oxygen. Because of their design, CAIs can indeed generate a performance boost by packing more combustible oxygen into the engine, but the increase is typically only around 5-15 horsepower. However, this increase largely depends on the vehicle and the CAI itself. If it's a cheap design, or if its air filter is low-quality, there may not be even that much of a bump in performance.

Engine design also plays a role, as it may not create the ideal environment for a CAI to work effectively. For example, smaller engines are designed with decreased airflow to begin with, and those lacking a modern intake system won't necessarily benefit from an aftermarket CAI. Plus, a "cold air" intake truly benefits from colder air. This means that warmer climates may not allow a CAI to deliver the type of additional horsepower drivers are hoping for.