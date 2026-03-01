What Do The Vertical & Diagonal Lines Stand For On Your Stihl Blower?

Whether handheld or backpack, there are some other things to know before you get your Stihl blower going. First, pin down which control configuration your model uses. Some units feature a manual on/off switch that has to be moved to the Run position. Others use a stop switch that automatically returns to the Start position after shutting it down. Newer models from this major leaf blower brand come with a semi-automatic choke that moves to the Run setting once the throttle's pressed.

Regardless of setup, your choke indicator lines tell you the right position to start in. If the engine's cold, the lever should point to the vertical line. If the engine's attempting to fire, move it to the diagonal or horizontal line. If the choke stays in the closed position after the engine fires, you could end up stalling or flooding the engine.

Other things to keep in mind: Press the purge pump bulb at least five times before ignition, even if it looks like it's full of fuel. For handheld units, the blower should held firmly with one hand on level ground while pulling the starter handle with the other. Backpack models should be secured to the baseplate with your foot while you grip the handle with one hand and pull the starter rope with the other. Never wrap the rope around your hand, and always guide it slowly back into the housing to prevent damage to the engine.