What Do The Vertical & Diagonal Lines Stand For On Your Stihl Blower?
As spring gets closer, it's about that time to start gathering up the yard tools, dusting off the gardening equipment, and preparing to get your landscaping in order, not to mention checking whether your local laws surrounding gas-powered tools have changed. If you scored some new toys during Black Friday, Christmas, or some other big holiday sale, you might need to carve out some time to get familiar with your new additions. After all, those yard tools aren't always as easy to use as pulling the trigger of a power tool.
Take Stihl leaf blowers, for example. What are those vertical, diagonal, and horizontal lines for, and what do you need to know for a smooth start instead of a flooded engine? Those simple markings are the choke valve indicator, and they're there to let you know whether the engine is set for a cold start or normal operation. The vertical line signals that the choke is closed. That's the correct setting when starting a cold engine. The diagonal or horizontal line indicates the choke is open, which is the proper position once the engine is running, or when restarting a warm machine.
What else to know before starting a Stihl blower
Whether handheld or backpack, there are some other things to know before you get your Stihl blower going. First, pin down which control configuration your model uses. Some units feature a manual on/off switch that has to be moved to the Run position. Others use a stop switch that automatically returns to the Start position after shutting it down. Newer models from this major leaf blower brand come with a semi-automatic choke that moves to the Run setting once the throttle's pressed.
Regardless of setup, your choke indicator lines tell you the right position to start in. If the engine's cold, the lever should point to the vertical line. If the engine's attempting to fire, move it to the diagonal or horizontal line. If the choke stays in the closed position after the engine fires, you could end up stalling or flooding the engine.
Other things to keep in mind: Press the purge pump bulb at least five times before ignition, even if it looks like it's full of fuel. For handheld units, the blower should held firmly with one hand on level ground while pulling the starter handle with the other. Backpack models should be secured to the baseplate with your foot while you grip the handle with one hand and pull the starter rope with the other. Never wrap the rope around your hand, and always guide it slowly back into the housing to prevent damage to the engine.