This US Navy Aircraft Carrier Had The Longest Deployment In History
The U.S. Navy got its official start on October 13, 1775, when the Continental Congress formally established the first Continental Navy. The first four ships in this newly formed naval force were the Alfred, the Columbus (both 24-gun frigates), the Andrew Doria, and the Cabot (14-gun brigantines). Three schooners — the Hornet, Wasp, and Fly – quickly followed them into this so-called "fleet." Today, the Navy has approximately 296 battle force ships ready to deploy at a moment's notice.
However, this number changes based on the shifting global political climate at any given time. Some estimates claim the Navy has as many as 472 total "assets," of which 11 are mighty aircraft carriers, around which a strike group (CSG) is formed. A typical CSG consists of one carrier, two guided-missile cruisers, two anti-aircraft warships, and one or two anti-submarine destroyers or frigates. These vessels can remain deployed at sea for extended periods, depending on their mission.
Determining the Navy's longest deployed ship isn't as straightforward as one might think. Well, it is, but it's not telling the full story. Technically, the current single-longest deployment belongs to the aircraft carrier USS Midway (CVA-41), which has since become a museum and can be visited in San Diego, California. Between April 10, 1972, and March 3, 1973, it spent 332 days at sea during the Vietnam War. However, when talking about these deployment records, many sources include a caveat along the lines of "since 1964," with deployments by ships in the modern era being referred to as occurring in the post-Cold War or post-Vietnam era.
There might be a new winner
Now, here's the rest of the story. Trailing closely behind Midway's rooster tale is the USS Coral Sea (CVA-43). According to Naval History and Heritage Command (an official U.S. Navy website), the ship spent 331 days at sea. However, the independent news service for the U.S. Naval Institute claims it was only 329. Whatever the number, it still spent 11 months cruising 105,000 miles while deployed in the Western Pacific, fighting the Vietnam War.
As for the modern era, the CSG led by the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) was deployed on April 1, 2019, from Norfolk, Virginia. It didn't return to port in San Diego, California, until January 20, 2020 — just as the COVID-19 pandemic started to rear its ugly head. Its 10-month, 295-day deployment is considered the longest — in the post-Cold War era.
What about the saga of the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), which for 341 days sailed through the Persian Gulf and the South China Sea during the pandemic? Its deployment fittingly began on April 1, 2020, and didn't return to port until February 26, 2021. That would indeed be historical, except most sources don't count the extra days it was forced to sequester at sea due to the pandemic – above and beyond its official 263-day deployment. All those records might soon be in jeopardy, though. The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the world's largest aircraft carrier, has been at sea since June 24, 2023 (240 days and counting). President Donald Trump recently sent it to the Middle East as tensions between Iran and the U.S. escalate, which could ultimately allow the Ford to shatter the record. Only time will tell.