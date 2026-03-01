This US Navy Aircraft Carrier Had The Longest Deployment In History

The U.S. Navy got its official start on October 13, 1775, when the Continental Congress formally established the first Continental Navy. The first four ships in this newly formed naval force were the Alfred, the Columbus (both 24-gun frigates), the Andrew Doria, and the Cabot (14-gun brigantines). Three schooners — the Hornet, Wasp, and Fly – quickly followed them into this so-called "fleet." Today, the Navy has approximately 296 battle force ships ready to deploy at a moment's notice.

However, this number changes based on the shifting global political climate at any given time. Some estimates claim the Navy has as many as 472 total "assets," of which 11 are mighty aircraft carriers, around which a strike group (CSG) is formed. A typical CSG consists of one carrier, two guided-missile cruisers, two anti-aircraft warships, and one or two anti-submarine destroyers or frigates. These vessels can remain deployed at sea for extended periods, depending on their mission.

Determining the Navy's longest deployed ship isn't as straightforward as one might think. Well, it is, but it's not telling the full story. Technically, the current single-longest deployment belongs to the aircraft carrier USS Midway (CVA-41), which has since become a museum and can be visited in San Diego, California. Between April 10, 1972, and March 3, 1973, it spent 332 days at sea during the Vietnam War. However, when talking about these deployment records, many sources include a caveat along the lines of "since 1964," with deployments by ships in the modern era being referred to as occurring in the post-Cold War or post-Vietnam era.