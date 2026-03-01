13 Of The Best Motorcycle Boots, According To Bikers And Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Motorcycle boots are one of the crucial pieces of gear that motorcycle riders should wear before taking off on an adventure. The sole aim of full-length sports boots is to offer protection for the rider in case of a crash. Hence, safety in motorcycle boots is absolutely important, and it is denoted by CE ratings in motorcycle gear. CE Level Two means the boots absorb impact well and the armor can withstand a maximum transmitted force of under 20 kilo-Newton. Whereas, CE Level One indicates a maximum threshold of 35 kilo-Newton.

Plus, be mindful of your foot size when purchasing a new boot, because getting a size smaller or a bit larger than your feet may not offer the same level of protection. There are multiple types of boots — cruiser-type, touring boots, and racing boots — that offer different levels of protection, so assess your requirements beforehand to select the right gear.

While you are on the road, make sure to learn the essential motorcycle hand signals that could save you and others from potential accidents.