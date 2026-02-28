Looking For The Best Deals On Makita Tools? Here's Where You'll Find Them
Saving money on power tools isn't about sacrificing quality, but it is about getting the most bang for your buck. It's especially important for Makita tools, as they're considered some of the best on the market, and as such, they're typically sold at premium prices. So when it comes to getting the best deals, you should always begin with an authorized dealer like Home Depot, which is a great source for new Makita tools and kits. It's also often a good place to find deals on the price as well.
As an example, the Makita 18V LXT 1/4 in. Cordless Impact Driver retails at Home Depot for $169, versus $186 at America Tools. Additionally, the 18-Volt LXT Cordless 2-piece Combo Kit is cheaper at Home Depot than ToolNut, at $419 versus $429. However, Ace also has the 18V LXT Cordless Impact Driver and the LXT 2-piece Combo Kit at the same prices as Home Depot. Meanwhile, the Makita Corded 4-1/2 in. Compact Angle Grinder sells for $89 at Tractor Supply, while Home Depot has it for $94 and Ace Hardware has it for $124, with extra abrasive discs and a case.
So even among authorized dealers, it's good to compare their prices to ensure you get the best value possible. You can easily do this on sales tracking sites like DealNews, where you can search for Makita's best prices from a variety of retailers. This is especially helpful during holidays, as Home Depot has run spring sales events, as well as Black Friday events, where the retailer sold a selection of Makita tools at discounted rates.
Be cautious when shopping for refurbished or third-party Makita tools
If you're looking to save some money on Makita tools beyond the traditional tool sites, you could buy them refurbished. CPO Outlets specializes in reconditioned tools; they have a wide selection from Makita, including a $72 impact driver and an $85 reciprocating saw. CPO promotes a "just like new" condition, and backs its refurbished Makita tools with a 120-day money back guarantee. But while CPO is an authorized dealer, these tools aren't new, and warranty coverage isn't always explicitly addressed.
Makita doesn't post a single list of all its authorized dealers, though you will find a good selection of them on the company's website. To verify you're shopping an authorized dealer, look for the special Makita logo that lists the site as an authorized online reseller, and a dedicated product page. All of the images should be good quality, and most of the tools should be in-stock and available through that dealer's secure ordering system. Use caution when shopping, as you don't want to end up with a fake.
It's especially important to be vigilant when shopping for Makita tools on Amazon or eBay. That's because there are third-party sellers on both sites, so you should always do your research before buying from them. Read customer reviews, look for model numbers, and be sure you understand the return policy. Remember that if you find Makita tools on any site for prices that are too good to be true, they probably are.
Methodology
We researched several tool retailers for this piece, including America Tools, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, ToolNut, and Tractor Supply. We also looked for places that sold refurbished versions of Makita tools, like CPO Outlets, to provide low-cost alternatives to new versions of those same tools. We checked the retail prices on select Makita tools, both cordless and corded, and compared them to discover which sites have the best prices. Exact model numbers were also compared for each tool, in order to deliver correct product information as well as accurate pricing. All of the prices listed here are regular retail as of this writing, and do not reflect any special promotions or seasonal sales.