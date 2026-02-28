Looking For The Best Deals On Makita Tools? Here's Where You'll Find Them

Saving money on power tools isn't about sacrificing quality, but it is about getting the most bang for your buck. It's especially important for Makita tools, as they're considered some of the best on the market, and as such, they're typically sold at premium prices. So when it comes to getting the best deals, you should always begin with an authorized dealer like Home Depot, which is a great source for new Makita tools and kits. It's also often a good place to find deals on the price as well.

As an example, the Makita 18V LXT 1/4 in. Cordless Impact Driver retails at Home Depot for $169, versus $186 at America Tools. Additionally, the 18-Volt LXT Cordless 2-piece Combo Kit is cheaper at Home Depot than ToolNut, at $419 versus $429. However, Ace also has the 18V LXT Cordless Impact Driver and the LXT 2-piece Combo Kit at the same prices as Home Depot. Meanwhile, the Makita Corded 4-1/2 in. Compact Angle Grinder sells for $89 at Tractor Supply, while Home Depot has it for $94 and Ace Hardware has it for $124, with extra abrasive discs and a case.

So even among authorized dealers, it's good to compare their prices to ensure you get the best value possible. You can easily do this on sales tracking sites like DealNews, where you can search for Makita's best prices from a variety of retailers. This is especially helpful during holidays, as Home Depot has run spring sales events, as well as Black Friday events, where the retailer sold a selection of Makita tools at discounted rates.