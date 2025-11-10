Should You Buy Refurbished Makita Tools? Here's What Users Say

It's no big secret that power tools can get expensive, even if you're only getting the essentials or buying from a more budget-friendly brand. Now that most major power tool providers have switched to lithium-ion batteries, costs have only gotten higher. Therefore, you may find it tempting to look into cheaper options to make your tool budget go a little further. In the case of the Makita brand, there are reputable sources, like the Makita-affiliated CPO Outlets, to acquire refurbished tools: units that have been repaired due to a malfunction or another issue and are sold back to consumers at a discount. Still, one unfamiliar with this buying route may wonder — is it worth the money?

According to many refurbished Makita tool users, buying these refurbished tools is often a smart way to save money. "I bought an impact driver and drill combo refurbished back in 2012. The drill finally gave up this year. The impact is still hammering away. They have not been treated nice," shared u/PilotBurner44 in a 2025 Reddit thread on the subject, where others shared their success stories. In another thread, u/Super-G pointed out that refurbished units can be gambles. Some are simply store returns, while others are somewhat repaired yet still faulty. You don't always know what you're getting. u/JayTheToolGuy made the same point, though noted that Makita-certified refurbished tools are usually safe, with only minor aesthetic damage.

Makita does sell some relatively cheap tools these days, but if you want to save even more money, refurbished ones are seemingly worth considering. Of course, there are big risks to keep in mind should you try such tools out.