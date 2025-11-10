Should You Buy Refurbished Makita Tools? Here's What Users Say
It's no big secret that power tools can get expensive, even if you're only getting the essentials or buying from a more budget-friendly brand. Now that most major power tool providers have switched to lithium-ion batteries, costs have only gotten higher. Therefore, you may find it tempting to look into cheaper options to make your tool budget go a little further. In the case of the Makita brand, there are reputable sources, like the Makita-affiliated CPO Outlets, to acquire refurbished tools: units that have been repaired due to a malfunction or another issue and are sold back to consumers at a discount. Still, one unfamiliar with this buying route may wonder — is it worth the money?
According to many refurbished Makita tool users, buying these refurbished tools is often a smart way to save money. "I bought an impact driver and drill combo refurbished back in 2012. The drill finally gave up this year. The impact is still hammering away. They have not been treated nice," shared u/PilotBurner44 in a 2025 Reddit thread on the subject, where others shared their success stories. In another thread, u/Super-G pointed out that refurbished units can be gambles. Some are simply store returns, while others are somewhat repaired yet still faulty. You don't always know what you're getting. u/JayTheToolGuy made the same point, though noted that Makita-certified refurbished tools are usually safe, with only minor aesthetic damage.
Makita does sell some relatively cheap tools these days, but if you want to save even more money, refurbished ones are seemingly worth considering. Of course, there are big risks to keep in mind should you try such tools out.
The potential risks of buying refurbished Makita tools
While refurbished Makita tools have plenty of success stories, they can be risky. As mentioned, even from trusted sources, they can prove troublesome, not last long, and be damaged irreparably. Ideally, this is where a warranty of some kind could come into play. Buying through CPO Outlets, for example, affords you warranty protection should something be wrong with your tool, along with a full return policy. Sadly, this isn't the case everywhere; less official sources, like independent eBay sellers, generally don't offer warranties with their refurbished tools.
This is why it's important to be mindful of where you're getting your refurbished Makita tools. Should you get a refurbished unit from somewhere with no connection to Makita, or lacking in ample paperwork to prove the tool you want to buy was actually repaired, you could spend money on an inoperable or, worse yet, an actively dangerous tool. This is especially true when speaking of refurbished batteries. While it's technically possible to refurbish and repair Makita batteries, it's a tedious process, and the volatility of lithium-ion batteries makes them likely to catch fire, produce electrical shocks, and more if not handled carefully. Without a warranty backing you, you could be out the money you paid for these falsely advertised tools and in severe pain.
In this day and age, saving a few bucks where you can on tools is everything. New Makita units are pricey, so refurbished ones can save you some dough in the long run without compromising on performance. Of course, keeping in mind where you get them from and the protections they may or may not include is of the utmost importance.