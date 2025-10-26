Can You Refurbish Or Rebuild Makita Batteries?

When it comes to tools that pros and hobbyists would choose, Makita is a name that regularly features among the best power tool brands available. Not only does it have a rich history of consistently producing an extensive range of affordable power tools, but it has also become a staple of garages and jobsite trailers everywhere. The reason? Makita power tools are durable and reliable. Plus, its cordless lineup is extremely convenient and relies mostly on Makita's LXT battery technology, which powers over 350 products, including these 18V Makita tools that users recommend most.

In addition to that, these batteries are tough and reliable; they can easily serve you for around 300 to 500 charge cycles before they begin to deteriorate. However, that doesn't mean they are immune to common problems that affect power tool batteries. Without proper care, they'll start to overheat, experience shorter-than-expected usage life, or fail to charge prematurely. And since Makita replacement batteries aren't cheap, you'll probably want to refurbish or rebuild the damaged battery instead of buying a new one.

But before you grab your soldering iron, you'll be interested to know that no matter how cost-effective and technically possible this solution sounds, refurbishing or rebuilding a Makita power tool battery is not quite that simple or safe.