This Ryobi Carpet Cleaner Uses Modern Tech To Help You Wash & Dry With Ease
Fans of the Ryobi brand will already know that its 18V One+ cordless battery line stretches well beyond DIY-focused power tools. Ryobi also offers a range of home landscaping tools that run using the same battery packs, and buyers looking for cleaning products aren't short of 18V One+ options either. With so many battery-powered tools and products in Ryobi's current lineup, it can be easy to overlook a few of them, but one that shouldn't be missed is the brand's SwiftClean rug and carpet cleaner.
It's available at Home Depot as a standalone tool for $299, or as a bundle with two 4Ah batteries for $384.64. Both versions come with two brush rolls and a bottle of Ryobi's cleaning solution. Ryobi makes the washing and drying process as simple as possible, with one tank in the cleaner to dispense cleaning solution when you push the cleaner forwards, and another tank that collects dirty solution when you pull it backwards. By moving the cleaner forwards and backwards across either carpets or rugs, you can clean and dry them without needing to swap between tools.
The cleaner isn't cheap, but buyers who have picked the tool up at Home Depot are almost unanimously satisfied with their purchase. At the time of writing, the cleaner has accrued a few dozen reviews with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars across them. When asked, 91% of those reviewers said they'd be happy to recommend it.
Some reviewers report drawbacks with the cleaner
While the initial reviews don't suggest buyers have any worries about durability or longevity, the cleaner is covered by Ryobi's long warranty just in case. Like most 18V One+ tools, the cleaner is covered for three years after purchase, and if you buy the bundle with the two batteries, they're covered by the same warranty too. Anyone with a lot of Ryobi tools to keep track of could download the brand's app, where they can register their tools and access customer service if necessary.
Durability might not be a concern, but one reviewer at Home Depot reported that the cleaner's washing and drying function might not work with every type of rug. They claim that, when trying to clean a rug that they describe as being "very flat," the cleaner returned an error. However, when using the cleaner on a different "shag type rug," the error would go away.
Another reviewer expressed concern with Ryobi's recommendation to mix cleaning solution in the clean water tank, which they claim left a residue on the carpet. Furthermore, they claim that even after pulling the tool back to dry the carpet, it was still left partially wet. Several reviewers also note that the tool can get through multiple batteries on longer jobs.
It's not perfect then, but there's still plenty to like about Ryobi's high-tech rug and carpet cleaner. It's one of many Ryobi tools that can help make spring cleaning a breeze, with the brand also offering everything from power scrubbers to pet-friendly vacuum cleaners.