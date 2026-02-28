This Ryobi Carpet Cleaner Uses Modern Tech To Help You Wash & Dry With Ease

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans of the Ryobi brand will already know that its 18V One+ cordless battery line stretches well beyond DIY-focused power tools. Ryobi also offers a range of home landscaping tools that run using the same battery packs, and buyers looking for cleaning products aren't short of 18V One+ options either. With so many battery-powered tools and products in Ryobi's current lineup, it can be easy to overlook a few of them, but one that shouldn't be missed is the brand's SwiftClean rug and carpet cleaner.

It's available at Home Depot as a standalone tool for $299, or as a bundle with two 4Ah batteries for $384.64. Both versions come with two brush rolls and a bottle of Ryobi's cleaning solution. Ryobi makes the washing and drying process as simple as possible, with one tank in the cleaner to dispense cleaning solution when you push the cleaner forwards, and another tank that collects dirty solution when you pull it backwards. By moving the cleaner forwards and backwards across either carpets or rugs, you can clean and dry them without needing to swap between tools.

The cleaner isn't cheap, but buyers who have picked the tool up at Home Depot are almost unanimously satisfied with their purchase. At the time of writing, the cleaner has accrued a few dozen reviews with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars across them. When asked, 91% of those reviewers said they'd be happy to recommend it.