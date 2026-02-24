Tesla's Cheapest Cybertruck Yet Hits The Market – With One Big Limitation
A new, less-expensive version of the Tesla Cybertruck has been revealed to the public and is currently available for purchase on the Tesla website. According to the announcement made by Tesla on X, the new dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of the Cybertruck is priced at an MSRP of $59,990. Add a $1,995 destination fee and a $250 order fee and you get a total of $62,235. For this, you receive coil spring suspension with adaptive damping, a cloth interior, three bed outlets including two 120-volts and one 240-volt, and a motorized tonneau to cover the Cybertruck's bed.
And now for the limitation on what would appear to be an affordable configuration of the Cybertruck, and it's a pretty big one — Tesla CEO Elon Musk chimed in, responding to a February 20, 2026, X post made by the Cybertruck's chief engineer, Wes Morrill, promoting the new Cybertruck. Musk stated, "Only for the next 10 days."
As to what this means for the ultimate lifespan of the new dual motor all-wheel drive Cybertruck, it is somewhat uncertain. Perhaps this is an introductory price that will go up after 10 days, or maybe this configuration will be dropped after 10 days. In any event, the Tesla Cybertruck has had a long and complicated history, with a notably unsuccessful overall sales performance. Launched in 2023 with a capacity of 125,000 Cybertrucks per year, a total of 38,965 were sold in 2024, its first full year of sales. This dropped to 20,237 in 2025, a drop of 48% year over year.
What else should you know about Tesla's Cybertruck?
The Cybertruck has been the subject of many recalls, some of which were issued in 2024. The recalls have included things like incorrect font size on warning lights, a loose accelerator pedal, a wiper motor overload, a loose part in the truck bed, a rearview camera delay, and more. And even though they may look like they are designed for the task, Cybertrucks aren't the best off-road vehicles.
Until the Cybertruck's new dual motor all-wheel drive version was introduced, the only other variants recently available have been the $79,990 MSRP premium all-wheel drive Cybertruck and the $99,990 Cyberbeast. Upgrading to the Cybertruck premium AWD adds adaptive air suspension with adjustable ride height, an improved AWD system, a better audio system, premium interior, two 120-volt outlets in the cabin, and a 9.4" display screen for the second row passengers. The Cyberbeast starts with all the premium features and turns things up to 11 with tri-motor AWD, launch mode, torque vectoring in the rear, a 128 mph top speed, and upgraded interior with suede trim and a "yacht floor with stainless accents."
If you are in the market for a lower-priced, all-wheel-drive Cybertruck that is decently well-equipped, you should probably jump on this Tesla deal, which may or may not last beyond a 10-day period that began on February 20, 2026. As with many things having to do with Tesla, the $59,990 MSRP Cybertruck might be here today and gone tomorrow.