Tesla's Cheapest Cybertruck Yet Hits The Market – With One Big Limitation

A new, less-expensive version of the Tesla Cybertruck has been revealed to the public and is currently available for purchase on the Tesla website. According to the announcement made by Tesla on X, the new dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of the Cybertruck is priced at an MSRP of $59,990. Add a $1,995 destination fee and a $250 order fee and you get a total of $62,235. For this, you receive coil spring suspension with adaptive damping, a cloth interior, three bed outlets including two 120-volts and one 240-volt, and a motorized tonneau to cover the Cybertruck's bed.

And now for the limitation on what would appear to be an affordable configuration of the Cybertruck, and it's a pretty big one — Tesla CEO Elon Musk chimed in, responding to a February 20, 2026, X post made by the Cybertruck's chief engineer, Wes Morrill, promoting the new Cybertruck. Musk stated, "Only for the next 10 days."

As to what this means for the ultimate lifespan of the new dual motor all-wheel drive Cybertruck, it is somewhat uncertain. Perhaps this is an introductory price that will go up after 10 days, or maybe this configuration will be dropped after 10 days. In any event, the Tesla Cybertruck has had a long and complicated history, with a notably unsuccessful overall sales performance. Launched in 2023 with a capacity of 125,000 Cybertrucks per year, a total of 38,965 were sold in 2024, its first full year of sales. This dropped to 20,237 in 2025, a drop of 48% year over year.