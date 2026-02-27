5 Milwaukee Specialty Tools Users Say Are A Waste Of Money
Fans of the brand with the bright red tools will be well aware that covers everything from toolbox essentials that even the most novice DIYer would find handy to very niche, but still useful tools that only a small group of professionals would ever need. One of the key reasons that its fans are so loyal is that Milwaukee's products are generally consistent: they're capable, durable, and thoughtfully designed. However, like with any tool brand, there are a few tools in its lineup that don't quite live up to the high bar set by the rest of its offerings.
Whether they're beset by design flaws, prone to breaking, or simply not powerful enough to do the job they're supposed to, these tools are all worth steering clear of. Singling these underperforming tools out from the rest isn't always straightforward, but in these five cases, reviewers at Home Depot have already done the hard work and put them all to the test. The resulting sub-4-star average scores will likely be enough to convince many buyers that these tools aren't worth the cash.
Milwaukee M18 18V Compact Heat Gun
In tool-only form, the Milwaukee M18 18V compact heat gun retails for $159 at Home Depot. At first glance, it might look like an appealing buy, particularly since it runs using the brand's popular M18 interchangeable battery system. A powerful cordless heat gun might come in handy for a variety of jobs, but plenty of users say that the Milwaukee M18 heat gun simply isn't powerful enough to be worth the money.
At the time of writing, it has a less-than-stellar average rating of 3.8 out of five stars from more than 1,000 reviews on Home Depot's website. A recent reviewer who left a single-star review said that they "love everything Milwaukee, but I am struggling to even like this tool." They add that the heat struggles to melt solder other plug-in heat guns typically handles fine.
The length of time it takes to heat up is a consistent complaint among people who bought it for shrinking plastic and helping paint dry faster. "You're better off using your wife's hair blower," writes one. While there are many reasons to own a heat gun, this particular Milwaukee heat gun might be worth giving a miss.
Milwaukee Polyester Fish Tape with 7-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver
Our roundup of the best multi-bit screwdrivers featured a broad array of options from various top brands, but Milwaukee's 7-in-1 multi-bit screwdriver didn't make the cut. Users give it very mixed reviews, and when the screwdriver is paired with 200 feet of polyester fish tape, the bundle receives an average rating of just 3.9 out of five stars. More than 100 reviewers have left their thoughts about the bundle, which is available from Home Depot for a retail price of $230.18.
According to one irritated reviewer, the screwdriver performs "almost as if they didn't even test the product," with its reaming ends being the wrong size and therefore ineffective. As a result, the tool apparently also requires significant force to use. Multiple other reviewers report that the fish tape broke after a few uses, which is particularly surprising given Milwaukee's otherwise generally well-earned reputation for quality and durability.
Milwaukee 2-in-1 Convertible Truck
One design flaw can often be all it takes to ruin the appeal of a tool. In the case of the Milwaukee 2-in-1 convertible truck, users say that design flaw concerns the truck's wheels. A string of reviewers report issues with the wheels breaking or falling off after a short period of use, which helps drag down its average review score to 3.6 out of five stars from over 200 reviews. That's despite Milwaukee advertising that the truck can accommodate a maximum vertical load capacity of 150 pounds and a maximum horizontal load capacity of 300 pounds.
Reviews with this one are very mixed. Some say that they've used the truck for much longer periods without any issues, but others claim that the wheels have failed with as little as 100 pounds of load onboard. Still more complain about the quality the wheels feeling like they're made from "cheap plastic." It's not like the truck is cheaper than its competition either, since it's currently listed at a retail price of $79.65. Milwaukee does offer a more affordable hand truck with a 150 pound capacity, but it too gets very mixed feedback, with an average score of 3.9 out of five stars from more than 2,700 reviews.
Milwaukee Collated Screw Gun Attachment
The Milwaukee collated screw gun attachment retails for $99 and promises to speed up jobs while still remaining compact enough to fit into workspaces with restricted room. Milwaukee says that it's compatible with the M18 Fuel drywall screw gun and that it will fit all major types of screws up to two inches. The latter claim has been refuted by a number of reviewers, who claim that certain common screws do not in fact work with the attachment.
Even buyers who were careful to ensure that their screws fitted Milwaukee's guidelines still report problems. One reviewer reports "constant jams [and] misfeeds," despite buying from a brand that Milwaukee specifically lists as compatible with the attachment.
Around 200 reviewers have left their thoughts about the attachment on Home Depot's website, giving it an average score of 3.5 out of five stars. That gives the attachment the unenviable honor of having the lowest average rating of any product included here. As one reviewer sums it up, "I love Milwaukee, but this thing is junk."
Milwaukee 27-in-1 Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver
Any tool that promises to be able to perform 27 different functions is setting itself high expectations to meet. Multiple functions don't mean much if the tool doesn't do those functions well, and that's where the Milwaukee 27-in-1 ratcheting multi-bit screwdriver falls down. It costs $32.97, but the appeal of its attainable price is offset by a low average review score of 3.7 out of five stars from around 1,000 reviews.
A recent Home Depot reviewer claims that the "product seriously needs a re-design," given how difficult it apparently is to remove bits from the tool without pliers. Plenty of other reviewers have reported the same issue, with another going so far as to say, "this is my first Milwaukee tool purchase [and] considering the poor quality, it will also be my last."
Even some buyers who were initially won over by the tool ended up leaving a one-star review. One reviewer explains that they got plenty of use out of the screwdriver until the ball bearing fell out of the tip of the tool. After that, it was no longer able to hold any of the included bits securely. This reviewer's experience wasn't a one-off, with many others also reporting similar problems. One user even suggesting the screwdriver "needs to be recalled."
How we selected these underperforming Milwaukee tools
Reviewers at Home Depot don't hesitate to express their disappointment when a tool doesn't meet their expectations, particularly when it comes from a big brand like Milwaukee. Given the price premium that Milwaukee tools and batteries command, users rightly expect a premium product, but inevitably not every one of the brand's tools can live up to that promise. We used those Home Depot review scores to narrow down a selection of notable underperforming specialty Milwaukee tools, with each pick having an average score of less than four out of five stars from at least 100 reviews.