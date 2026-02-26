Are Lionhart Tires Good Quality? Here's What Users Have To Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Lionhart offers a range of all-season, touring, and ultra-high-performance tires positioned at everyday drivers as well as enthusiasts looking to save money and skip premium offerings. After all, some lesser-known brands can sometimes rival established tire brands like Michelin in specific categories. Are Lionhart tires actually good quality, and do they hold up in real-world driving conditions? In one discussion on r/tires on Reddit, a user wrote, "For the price, it'll be a hard tire to beat," and many others noted the same.
One owner of a BMW M4 on Bimmerpost said "for $219 for the pair, they punch way above their weight in straight line grip and daily usability." On SimpleTire, 90% of buyers of the Lionhart LH-501 say they would purchase the tires again, while the most praised aspect of the Lionhart LH-Five tire on Walmart is the value for money. As you might expect, there are also drivers who don't share the same experience, with many of them on Rennlist and Bob is The Oil Guy noting that Lionhart tires are loud, poorly made, and not suited for a premium vehicle.
Owners on Jeep Garage reported Lionhart tires often being a hit-or-miss situation, meaning that not every type of tire from the manufacturer has same quality. Overall, the internet, as usual, seems divided, but many owners who have purchased these tires believe they represent decent value. They may not be able to rival premium brands or offer superior performance in challenging conditions, but as one Reddit user put it, "If it's just for street, then the tires are fine."
Lionhart tire lineup and driver impressions
If you hop on over to Lionhart's product site, you will see that there are currently 13 models available. These include various sizes of truck tires, off-road tires, passenger vehicle tires, performance tires, trailer tires, and even commercial tires. The most popular tire models by Lionhart include the LH-503, the LH-FIVE, and the LH-501. The LH-503 is a high performance all-season tire model and is available in 17, 18, and 19-inch sizes.
A Priority Tire's listing for a set of LH-503s on eBay is valued at $484.68, and the tire enjoys an impressive owner's satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of five with 500 + reviews. When Shine Gadget reviewed the Lionhart LH-503, the overall impression was that "the price is amazing... $50 each tire." The LH-FIVE is also an ultra-performance tire, but the LH-FIVE is available in more sizes, with the largest ones sold being a whopping 30-inches. A SimpleTire eBay listing shows a 20-inch Lionhart LH‑503 priced at about $130.15 per tire, with a 4.9-out-of-5 rating based on nearly 500 reviews.
YouTube channel EastCoastJeepSRT reviewed the Lionhart LH‑Five, and they noted that "the price point is a no-brainer." Lastly, the LH-501 a more standard passenger vehicle tire available in three different sizes, from 14 to 16 inches, that also seems to be earning a top-level 4.9 star rating on Simple Tire's eBay listing. Although there are quite a few cheap tires you should avoid, it seems as though many Lionhart owners and reviews are plenty satisfied with what these offer.
Should you buy Lionhart tires?
It can be difficult to filter online opinions, but the most credible insights tend to come from owners who have personally purchased and used the product in real-world conditions. However, when thinking about buying Lionhart tires yourself, you should ask yourself a few important questions. First of all, what do you value in a tire? Is it just the price, or do you want something that will give you the very best experience of what your car can do?
It is typically worth it to spend more to buy premium tires, but if you just want a decent daily tire you don't plan to use in extreme conditions, a Lionhart tire is likely to do the trick. Longevity is also an important aspect of buying a tire. Even though a Lionhart can be cheaper to buy, they aren't likely to last as long as some high-end tires. That can effectively price them closer to each other, but how meaningful is the real difference?
For example, the Lionhart RAMANI A/S is backed by a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty coverage, and its 205/50ZR16 variant is priced at $62.74 at Walmart. The Michelin Defender T+H is backed by an 80,000-mile treadwear warranty, but its similarly-sized 205/55R16 variant is $168.99 at Walmart. Basically, you are getting a tire that is almost three times cheaper, yet carries about 62.5% of the 80,000-mile warranty. Therefore, expecting it to offer comparable performance is unlikely, but that does not mean it is downright bad.