How Long You Can Expect Your New Apple TV To Last

The Apple TV is a gadget that sits under your TV and just does its thing. It's Apple's premium streaming box, running an operating system called tvOS and giving you access to pretty much every streaming app you can think of. The latest model is the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation), which launched back in 2022. It starts at $129 for the Wi-Fi version, but you can throw in an additional $20 for Ethernet.

If you've held one of these in your hand, you'd quickly realize these are well-built little boxes. They don't have moving parts, and they're certainly not the type of hardware that just randomly dies on you one day. In fact, there are actually quite a few tasks an Apple TV handles better than even your smart TV. So the thing that actually determines how long yours will last isn't whether it physically survives, it's how long Apple keeps sending software updates.

Looking at Apple's track record, that should land somewhere around 8 to 10 years from its original release. The Apple TV HD, which originally came out in 2015, still received tvOS 26. That's a full decade of support. Then there's the 3rd generation model from 2012, which continued getting security patches all the way until 2022. Even the 1st generation Apple TV 4K from 2017 is technically still in the loop, though third-party app support has started to slip. Apply that pattern to the new Apple TV 4K (3rd generation), released in 2022, and you're realistically looking at software support lasting until 2030 or 2032.