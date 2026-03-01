How Long You Can Expect Your New Apple TV To Last
The Apple TV is a gadget that sits under your TV and just does its thing. It's Apple's premium streaming box, running an operating system called tvOS and giving you access to pretty much every streaming app you can think of. The latest model is the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation), which launched back in 2022. It starts at $129 for the Wi-Fi version, but you can throw in an additional $20 for Ethernet.
If you've held one of these in your hand, you'd quickly realize these are well-built little boxes. They don't have moving parts, and they're certainly not the type of hardware that just randomly dies on you one day. In fact, there are actually quite a few tasks an Apple TV handles better than even your smart TV. So the thing that actually determines how long yours will last isn't whether it physically survives, it's how long Apple keeps sending software updates.
Looking at Apple's track record, that should land somewhere around 8 to 10 years from its original release. The Apple TV HD, which originally came out in 2015, still received tvOS 26. That's a full decade of support. Then there's the 3rd generation model from 2012, which continued getting security patches all the way until 2022. Even the 1st generation Apple TV 4K from 2017 is technically still in the loop, though third-party app support has started to slip. Apply that pattern to the new Apple TV 4K (3rd generation), released in 2022, and you're realistically looking at software support lasting until 2030 or 2032.
Why software support matters
When you run out of updates, expect things ranging from broken compatibility to security issues. That's because tvOS updates do more than just add new features. They keep streaming apps for your Apple TV running and make sure your box stays compatible with the services you actually use. Once those dry up, the device will usually power on just fine. It might work fine, too, but the experience starts to fall apart pretty quickly.
There are multiple examples of services pulling support for older Apple TV models. YouTube did that with the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TVs back in 2021. HBO did the same in 2020. Hulu followed in 2022. And Netflix — which tends to hang on longer than most – finally dropped those models in July 2024. The thing is that developers only bother maintaining compatibility with devices as long as it's convenient. Once Apple moves on and the old software becomes a hassle to maintain, the apps follow right behind.
You also miss out on features that aren't exactly deal-breakers but result in a subpar experience. Take the Apple TV HD and the 1st generation 4K, for instance. Technically, both run tvOS 26, but Apple's new Liquid Glass redesign is only available on the Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) and newer. Disney+ also announced it would drop support for the 1st gen 4K starting December 2025 – even while that model still receives updates. Ultimately, a device can be "supported" and still get left behind. There's a gap between official Apple support and practical, day-to-day usefulness, so it's something to keep in mind.