China's New Aircraft Carrier Looks Powerful – But It Has A Major Problem

On paper, China's latest aircraft carrier looks awesome. The Fujian was commissioned on the 5th of November, 2025, and is the third and most powerful addition to China's carrier fleet. Its introduction saw it crowned as the world's largest non-nuclear powered warship. Which should be a distinct feather in the cap for the builders of China's first domestically designed aircraft carrier.

And while its conventional power is a disadvantage when compared to American carriers like the Gerald R. Ford, the rest of the ship looks like a pretty serious upgrade for China's naval capabilities. For instance, other than the aforementioned Gerald R. Ford, the Fujian is the only carrier in the world boasting electromagnetic catapults.

In theory, this system allows the carrier to launch heavier aircraft with greater fuel and weapons loads — attributes that should greatly improve the carrier's potential reach and operational flexibility. But scratch just below the surface, and it appears that Beijing's latest carrier has at least one serious flaw.

The nature of the problem was raised after military analysts questioned the efficiency of the ship's flight deck layout. Technical assessments of this design trait seem to point to a layout that can potentially create launch and recovery bottlenecks during combat operations.

This is critical, as the flaw introduces constraints in the very area that ultimately defines a carrier's combat value — just how quickly it can launch and recover aircraft.