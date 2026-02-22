Are Costco's Kirkland AA Batteries Better Than Energizer?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What kind of AA batteries do you use at home? Based on sales numbers, there's a good chance it's one of the best battery brands you can buy, like Energizer or Duracell. Considering Kirkland is the house brand of one of the largest retailers around, Costco, you may keep Kirkland AA batteries in your junk drawer or emergency kit. While the more common question might be if Energizer batteries are better than Duracell, let's take a closer look at how the pink bunny brand compares to Kirkland batteries.

Kirkland only offers one type of AA battery, whereas Energizer sells several different models that cater to the various needs of users, such as price point, power output, or cold-weather performance. The most common are standard Energizer and Energizer Max alkaline batteries, with Max explicitly designed to offer longer runtime but at a higher cost. After testing several major brands — though not Kirkland — with a custom battery testing rig measuring voltage output and drop, CNET determined Energizer Max outperforms the others.

Consumer Reports found that Kirkland's alkaline batteries significantly outperformed Energizer Max, which had a middling score overall. Consumer Reports tested more brands overall and used two different devices — a flashlight and a toy — though the organization doesn't get into specifics when it comes to how it tested these brands. However, some YouTube channels show exactly how they tested AA batteries. With all this data in mind, Kirkland AA batteries appear to be the better option over Energizer — if you're factoring in price and if you're looking at alkaline batteries only, that is.