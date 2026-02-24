Here's How Much A 2021 Subaru Forester Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Subaru Forester, along with its Outback and Crosstrek cousins, is one of the leading lights of Subaru of America's product line. The compact crossover sold more than 150,000 units a year through most of the 2010s and 2020s, and it's not hard to see why. Between its standard all-wheel drive, reasonable off-road prowess, practicality, comfortable ride, and status as one of Subaru's most reliable models, there's quite a lot to like about the Forester.

One reality of owning any car, though, even one as well-liked as the Forester, is depreciation. If you own an older Forester, like a 2021 model, for example, then depreciation might be a big downside, adding to the real cost of ownership. On the other hand, deprecation could be a big plus for those interested in buying a used Forester and saving on the 2026 model's $29,995 (plus $1,450) starting price. But how much has the price of a 2021 Forester dropped, exactly?

According to Edmunds, a 2021 Subaru Forester should have depreciated by around $12,500 or so in the five years it's been on the road. Conversely, Kelley Blue Book's Fair Purchase Price estimate suggests that the SUV has depreciated by anywhere from $7,000 for the base-level Forester, to around $13,750 for the top-tier Touring trim — with an average price drop of $10,000 or so across all five trims. Note that these prices will, of course, differ depending on factors such as location and mileage.