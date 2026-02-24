In 1999, Honda Introduced One Of Its Weirdest Designs Ever

Today, hybrid vehicles are more common than ever. From pickup trucks to full-size SUVs and luxury cars, it's hard to find a brand that doesn't offer some sort of hybrid powertrain. Want a high-performance hybrid? Today's automakers have you covered. As another example of how mainstream they've become, every new Camry or RAV4 that Toyota sells starting in 2026 will have a standard hybrid powertrain. Modern hybrid powertrains have seamlessly blended into traffic, and it's now hard to tell a hybrid car apart from gasoline equivalents.

But it was not always like this. There was a time, not too long ago, when the simple word "hybrid" conjured up images not just of electric-assisted gasoline powertrains, but of small cars engineered from the ground up to be masters of fuel efficiency, often in ways that required highly unusual designs.

And when it comes to early hybrid cars, the first-generation Honda Insight is one of the most unusual. The first-gen Insight, which debuted back in 1999 and was on the market through the mid-2000s, has evolved into a modern classic thanks to its memorable looks and exotic engineering. The first-generation Insight stood out on the road back then just as it does today, but the funky design is just one of the many things that make this groundbreaking hybrid so interesting.