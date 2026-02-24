In 1999, Honda Introduced One Of Its Weirdest Designs Ever
Today, hybrid vehicles are more common than ever. From pickup trucks to full-size SUVs and luxury cars, it's hard to find a brand that doesn't offer some sort of hybrid powertrain. Want a high-performance hybrid? Today's automakers have you covered. As another example of how mainstream they've become, every new Camry or RAV4 that Toyota sells starting in 2026 will have a standard hybrid powertrain. Modern hybrid powertrains have seamlessly blended into traffic, and it's now hard to tell a hybrid car apart from gasoline equivalents.
But it was not always like this. There was a time, not too long ago, when the simple word "hybrid" conjured up images not just of electric-assisted gasoline powertrains, but of small cars engineered from the ground up to be masters of fuel efficiency, often in ways that required highly unusual designs.
And when it comes to early hybrid cars, the first-generation Honda Insight is one of the most unusual. The first-gen Insight, which debuted back in 1999 and was on the market through the mid-2000s, has evolved into a modern classic thanks to its memorable looks and exotic engineering. The first-generation Insight stood out on the road back then just as it does today, but the funky design is just one of the many things that make this groundbreaking hybrid so interesting.
The Insight was weird for a reason
At the heart of the first-generation Insight was its 1.0-liter, lean-burning three-cylinder VTEC engine, backed up by Honda's early electric motor. The combination, which Honda termed Integrated Motor Assist, allowed the 1999 Insight to achieve an astonishing 70 mpg on the highway, per the EPA. But the tiny, fuel-sipping engine was just part of what made the car capable of such figures.
The original Insight was small, with two doors and just two seats. It was extremely light, weighing in at just 1,856 pounds — enough to make the 2,299-pound 1999 Mazda Miata feel like a Cadillac in comparison. Its body was honed for aerodynamics, with sweeping front fenders and skirts covering the rear wheels for maximum aerodynamic efficiency.
Further distinguishing the Insight was the availability of a five-speed manual transmission, making it one of the few hybrid cars to come with a proper manual gearbox. Elsewhere, the Insight was loaded with Honda's high-end engineering DNA. It was built in the same speciality factory as both the legendary Honda/Acura NSX and the Honda S2000 roadster. It shared the NSX's aluminum construction and had a steering wheel and instrument cluster reminiscent of the S2000, which also debuted in 1999. The Insight's mission may have been fuel efficiency rather than speed, but it was engineered with the same precision and focus as Honda's fastest and most expensive cars.
A bygone hybrid era
While the first-generation Insight is the most memorable of the lineage by far, Honda built two more generations of this compact hybrid. The second-generation Insight was a more traditional hybrid hatchback, aimed directly at the Toyota Prius, and the third-generation model was even more mainstream, basically acting as the hybrid version of the 10th-generation Civic sedan.
Though it didn't bear the Insight name, the Honda CR-Z of the early 2010s, with its two-door hatchback shape, hybrid powertrain, and available manual transmission, was about the closest that Honda got to building a true successor to the first-gen Insight. As we see now with cars like the current Civic Hybrid, Accord Hybrid, or CR-V Hybrid, though, Honda's hybrid tech has become so refined that there's no longer a need for odd-looking, purpose-built fuel sippers like the Insight.
With that said, one could argue there's a touch of original Insight in the 2026 Honda Prelude, which also has two doors, a hybrid powertrain, and some trick engineering — albeit with a more sporting-oriented mindset. With its unique look and purpose-built mission, the first-generation Insight was always bound to be a niche offering, but there's no denying its place in Honda history.