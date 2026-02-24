Festool Track Saws Are Legendary, But This Makita Alternative Is Cheaper

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to track saws, users need precision, quality, and reliability with every cut. The Festool brand of tools delivers all three, with a selection of different track saw models to choose from. But if you're on a budget, you may not be able to afford Festool's prices, depending on where you shop. That's where Makita comes in, as the toolmaker has a track saw that directly compares with one of Festool's models. Not only is it cheaper, it also offers similar features that may work for your specific needs.

The $669 Festool TS 55 Track Saw and the $589 Makita Circular Saw Kit are both corded plunge saws. They have adjustable levels, depth control, and dust collection system compatibility. They can both cut up to a depth of 90 degrees, they have similar bevel ranges, and each one comes with a storage solution for keeping everything organized. The Festool track saw can be purchased online directly from the company's website, and the Makita saw kit is available online as well, from Acme Tools.

The similarities end there, as Makita's 6‑1/2-inch blade is larger than Festool's 6‑1/4-inch blade. Makita also has a deeper 90-degree cut with 2‑3/16 inches, versus Festool's 2‑1/8 inch cut on the same angle. When it comes to power, Makita has a slight edge with a 1300W motor over Festool's 1200W. Plus, the Makita saw kit includes a 55-inch guide rail, while the corresponding part for Festool costs $149 extra.