Festool Track Saws Are Legendary, But This Makita Alternative Is Cheaper
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to track saws, users need precision, quality, and reliability with every cut. The Festool brand of tools delivers all three, with a selection of different track saw models to choose from. But if you're on a budget, you may not be able to afford Festool's prices, depending on where you shop. That's where Makita comes in, as the toolmaker has a track saw that directly compares with one of Festool's models. Not only is it cheaper, it also offers similar features that may work for your specific needs.
The $669 Festool TS 55 Track Saw and the $589 Makita Circular Saw Kit are both corded plunge saws. They have adjustable levels, depth control, and dust collection system compatibility. They can both cut up to a depth of 90 degrees, they have similar bevel ranges, and each one comes with a storage solution for keeping everything organized. The Festool track saw can be purchased online directly from the company's website, and the Makita saw kit is available online as well, from Acme Tools.
The similarities end there, as Makita's 6‑1/2-inch blade is larger than Festool's 6‑1/4-inch blade. Makita also has a deeper 90-degree cut with 2‑3/16 inches, versus Festool's 2‑1/8 inch cut on the same angle. When it comes to power, Makita has a slight edge with a 1300W motor over Festool's 1200W. Plus, the Makita saw kit includes a 55-inch guide rail, while the corresponding part for Festool costs $149 extra.
Professional reviews and warranty information
Professional reviews of the Festool TS 55 Track Saw include Woodworking Tools HQ, which rated it as the best overall for 2025. The saw had the highest scores for cutting accuracy, and the motor's ability to automatically adjust torque provided a consistent performance. The saw's splinter strips allowed for smooth cuts as well. Top Tier Tool also praised the saw for its accuracy, ease of use, and efficient dust extraction.
Woodworking Tools HQ gave the Makita Corded Track Saw, which isn't quite the same tool as the cordless version, high marks too. The saw performed long cuts without shifting, the bevel lock adjustments were solid, and the saw didn't stray, thanks to the track's anti-tip feature. A Concord Carpenter noted that the saw's blade was great quality and the tool's plunge operated smoothly. It was easy to use, though the cord was on the short side. Also, Makita doesn't include a riving knife and the saw's kickback was apparent during testing.
When it comes to manufacturer warranty, Festool offers all-inclusive coverage on the track saw if you register within 30 days of purchase. This gives you three years of coverage, with full repair, and even covers specified wear parts. This warranty covers all listed parts and labor at no cost. The Makita saw comes with a 1-year limited warranty which covers material and workmanship defects. There's also a 30-day return/replacement warranty with some exclusions. For more information on Festool and Makita, visit their websites.